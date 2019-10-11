Style & Beauty

This Week's Most Outrageous Celebrity Outfits Were Mostly Just Skin

Cooler weather be damned.

Fall is finally upon us, but you wouldn’t know it based on the most outrageously dressed celebrities this week.

Timothée Chalamet earned a spot for his epic tie-dye ensemble ― but really his whole vibe has been outrageous as of late, in the best possible way.

We can’t exactly say the same of some of the others who made it onto the list, but we do give them props for throwing seasonality to the wind and continuing to live their best, minimally dressed lives. There were cutouts, plunging necklines and, er, exposed underwear in more than one look.

Check out our picks for most outrageous celebrity outfits of the week.

Nikita Dragun
Presley Ann via Getty Images
Nikita Dragun at the Dragun Beauty Pop Up opening in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.
DreamDoll
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
DreamDoll at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Kash Doll
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
Kash Doll at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 5.
Timothée Chalamet
Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet at a photo call for "The King" in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 8.
Angelina Jolie
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Angelina Jolie at a photo call for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in Rome on Oct. 7.
Courtney Act
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Courtney Act at the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in London on Oct. 9.
Sienna Miller
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Sienna Miller attends a screening of "American Woman" in London on Oct. 9.
Cheryl Cole
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Cheryl Cole attends the Attitude Awards in London on Oct. 9.
