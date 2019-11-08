The Brightest, Boldest, Wildest Celebrity Outfits Of The Week

It was another great week for bold celebrity fashion. On Monday, Jameela Jamil dressed in a chic “tennis ball” green to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers. Outrageous looks were also on display on the other side of the pond, thanks to the MTV Europe Music Awards and its typically scantily dressed attendees. Leomie Anderson was there in an architectural mini dress, and the rest of the attendees wore basically nothing at all.