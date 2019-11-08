Style & Beauty

The Brightest, Boldest, Wildest Celebrity Outfits Of The Week

Kim Kardashian's pants/boots hybrid, Jameela Jamil's chic highlighter look and more.

Warning: You might want to put on some sunglasses before scrolling any farther.

It was another great week for bold celebrity fashion. On Monday, Jameela Jamil dressed in a chic “tennis ball” green to celebrate CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Christopher John Rogers. Outrageous looks were also on display on the other side of the pond, thanks to the MTV Europe Music Awards and its typically scantily dressed attendees. Leomie Anderson was there in an architectural mini dress, and the rest of the attendees wore basically nothing at all.

We can also always depend on Jonathan Van Ness for a sheer shirt moment and Kim Kardashian for a moment we can’t quite figure out ― this time a pants/boots hybrid at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards in New York City.

Behold, the boldest, wildest, most outrageous celebrity looks of the week.

Leomie Anderson
Kate Green via Getty Images
Leomie Anderson at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 3.
Joan Smalls
Kate Green via Getty Images
Joan Smalls at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Pabllo Vittar
Kate Green via Getty Images
Pabllo Vittar at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Jimena Baron
CRISTINA QUICLER via Getty Images
Jimena Baron at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Jorge López Astorga
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jorge López Astorga at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Laura Dern
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Laura Dern at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 3.
Jameela Jamil
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York on Nov. 4.
Jonathan Van Ness
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness at The Clean Academy Biossance event in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 5.
Scarlett Johansson
Charley Gallay via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of "Marriage Story" in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.
Nick Jonas
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Nick Jonas at the premiere of "Midway" in Westwood, California, on Nov. 5.
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall at the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix in Banbury, England, on Nov. 6.
Kim Kardashian
John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx
Kim Kardashian at the WSJ 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6.
Fashionkim kardashianJameela JamilJonathan Van NessLeomie Anderson