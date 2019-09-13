Style & Beauty

The Most Outrageous Outfits At New York Fashion Week, On And Off The Runway

Girls just want to have fun — in a printed suit and blue hair.

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and left in its wake plenty of show-stopping moments, memorable events and innovative-as-ever venues.

And, obviously, a fair share of outrageous fashion.

Cyndi Lauper, for example, was spotted in the front row at the Libertine show on Wednesday wearing a suit covered in rotary phones and loafers, sporting pale blue hair and bright blue eyeshadow to match.

There was also no shortage of funky hats, frilly mini dresses and one very sparkly cape on ― who else? ― Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Erika Girardi.

With more fashion to come over the next month, this is just the beginning of a wealth of wild looks, both on the runways and off. Check out this week’s most outrageously dressed celebs below.

Coco Rocha at Harper's Bazaar Icons
zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx
Coco Rocha at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York, New York, on Sept. 6.
Georgia Fowler at Bazaar Icons
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Georgia Fowler attends Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York, New York, on Sept. 6.
Miley Cyrus at Tom Ford
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Gigi and Bella Hadid at Tommy Hilfiger
Brad Barket via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Zhavia Ward at Anna Sui
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Zhavia Ward attends the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.
Karolina Kurkova at Christian Cowan
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova walks the runway for Christian Cowan during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10.
Cyndi Lauper at Libertine
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper attends the Libertine show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11.
Erika Jayne at Marc Jacobs
Donell Woodson via Getty Images
Erika Jayne at the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11.
