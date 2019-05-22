Over 15,000 Marvel Fans Are Petitioning For Danny DeVito To Be The Next Wolverine

Move over Penguin.

Because it looks like Danny DeVito’s next foray into a superhero franchise will not be as another villain in a DC movie — like 1992’s “Batman Returns” — but as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That is, if thousands of Marvel fans get their way.

As of this posting, 16,000 people have signed a Change.org petition — which was set up with a goal of getting 15,000 signatures — to have the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star reprise Hugh Jackman’s iconic role of Wolverine in future “X-Men” installments in the MCU.

The brief description on the petition reads:

The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.

Jackman played Wolverine for nearly two decades, ending his run in 2017’s “Logan.”

And although the physical differences between Jackman and DeVito are pretty stark, fans have some pretty compelling arguments as to why DeVito should get the role.

“Danny DeVito is the best actor of all time, and can play any role. If he can play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s twin brother, he can play Logan,” one fan wrote on Change.org, referencing the 1988 buddy comedy “Twins.”

Another signatory wrote: “This is the most important cause I’ve ever supported.”

And another fan offered a pretty compelling argument: “Wolverine is short. DeVito is short. Wolverine is hairy. Hey, so is Devito. THIS MAKES SENSE!”

But could the 74-year-old DeVito really play Wolverine? “X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner told Slashfilm in February that the physicality of the role took a toll on 50-year-old Jackman, which is part of the reason for his departure.

“[Jackman] worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state,” Shuler Donner said. “They used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore.”

So, in short, to all the Marvel-DeVito fans who really want this to happen: