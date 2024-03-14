Popular items from this list:
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended Elta MD tinted sunscreen
A teeth-whitening pen
A versatile, creamy, and beautifully blendable multi-stick
An eyebrow tint
A low-stakes NYX tinted brow gel
Or a clear eyebrow gel to hold each hair in place
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Or a splurge-worthy bottle of Olaplex No. 3 that'll revive your color-treated hair like no other
Or! A bottle of K18 because it's a handy dandy leave-in reparative treatment
Glossier Ultralip, a nourishing lipstick
A powerful snail repair cream to brighten dull skin and fade discoloration
An anti-humidity spray
An acne patch for those days when a pimple pops up at the worst possible moment
A Revlon hot air brush
A "flossing toothbrush"
A bubbling clay mask if you struggle with blackheads and clogged pores
A winged eyeliner stamp
A NYX buttery gloss for rich, creamy, high-shine color that doesn't feel sticky
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
A beloved tightening cream
A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor
An eye primer
A super soft MakeUp Eraser
A scalp massager
A cruelty-free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
A powerful glycolic acid peel
A lightweight primer
A pair of exfoliating mitts
An ice roller that'll perk up your skin
A crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
An overnight lip mask if you're looking for all-day hydration in just a few simple swipes
A Youthforia color-changing oil blush
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
A skin spatula that'll help remove blackheads and de-gunk pores using high frequency vibrations
A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails
A weightless vegan squalane oil
Embryolisse, a cult-favorite French moisturizing cream
A set of flexible curling rods
An E.l.f setting powder
A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets
Or a volcanic stone face roller