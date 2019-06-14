HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Vacation season has officially arrived. Paradise awaits you, but in order to get to paradise, you must first endure the pain of traveling. Whether you’re taking a car, bus, train or plane, the ride can get unbearable if you’re not prepared with a few essentials.

Aside from chargers, travel pillows and comfortable clothes, one thing you definitely need on the road is a solid pair of headphones. Sometimes you just need some peace and quiet in the midst of travel chaos. Luckily, these five pairs of over-ear headphones will block out the noise and help keep you sane. And they’re all on sale at HuffPost Stuff.

Whether you’re stuck with crying babies and loud snorers on a flight or obnoxious family members in the back of the car, these futuristic Culture Audio V1 Headphones can block it all out. They feature an incredible 98% noise-cancellation, plus “smart” technology that automatically pauses your tracks when you take them off or set them down.

Usually, the Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones cost $200, but they’re on sale now for just $135.

Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones - $135



If you’d rather just block out the world with deep, rich bass, these TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones with 50mm Drivers should do the trick. They’ll last you up to 25 hours on a single charge and they’re so comfortable —with memory foam ear cups and an adjustable headband — you’ll forget they’re even on. Slip them on, tune in and drop out.

Typically $55, these bass-pounding headphones are on sale now for $40.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones With 50mm Drivers - $39.99



Heading overseas this summer? You’ll want all the battery power you can get. And the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are your best bet. With 35 hours of battery life and neodymium-backed 40mm speakers, they deliver double the sound for double the time. Oh, and did we mention they also feature T-Quiet™ active noise cancellation?

Normally, these headphones go for $260, but their price has been reduced by 69% to just $79 for a limited time.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $78.99



If minimal is your name, then the TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are your game. Simple yet powerful, these headphones offer smooth, natural and distortion-free sound with up to 20 hours of listening time. And thanks to CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology, you’ll avoid the chaos around you during your trip.

Worth $65, you can pick up the TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $54 right now.

TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $53.99



Airport fashion is definitely a thing, y’all. You can’t have clunky headphones ruin your look. That’s where the BluSpark Bluetooth Headphones come in handy. These rose-gold wireless headphones will keep you looking stylish as you make your way through the crowds and will last you up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Typically $100, you can pick up the BluSparks for just $70 for a limited time — a 29% discount.