36 Products So Good That They're Basically Overachievers

If these products got graded, they'd all get an A-plus.
Abby Kass
Popular items from this list include:

  • Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray you can spritz all over your face in the morning to keep your makeup in place, no matter what you do the rest of the day
  • The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house
  • A heatless curling rod headband great for anyone who wants perfectly curled hair but hates how long it takes to actually get that look with a curling iron.
1
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking multiple trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked flawless by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)

"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
$36 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
$4.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A heatless curling rod headband
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!

Promising review: "I don’t tend to buy products like this, let alone leave a review! But I love this product. It's so easy to use! And leaves my hair better than if I were to curl it and with no heat! It saves me so much time in the morning. 15/10" — Grecia
$7.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A weekly, bleach-free shower spray
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.

I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit; 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on.
$20.76 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An under-cabinet lid opener
Promising review: "Once in a while you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation. Following the advice of another reviewer, we mounted it ‘backward’ so the point of the V is towards the front of the cupboard rather than the back. This allows us to pull the jar towards us, rather than pushing it away. It also means we can’t see the metal teeth from our sofa. Now I want to open every jar in the house. :-)" — Eric K.
$29.95 at Amazon
6
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein treatment
It's recommended for use on damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
$7.70 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
Reusable microfiber pads
Turbo Microfiber Store is a small business creating microfiber reusable mop pads and other cleaning products.

Promising review: "Ok, so I was never skeptical about this product, but it has really WOW'd me. It works better than the traditional disposable wet and dry Swiffer pads. I think it has everything to do with the texture. I have long hair, and my bathroom gets pretty hairy, just did a quick sweep of my bathroom using this thing and it pretty much picked up everything. I also used it as a 'mop' in my entryway, and it worked very well." — atstrmn
$17.75 at Amazon
8
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review: "Love, love, love this mascara. I'm blessed with decent long lashes (they are super light blonde) and so mos' mascaras work fine for me, but OMG this one was by far the best. It almost looks like I have false eyelashes. It's thick makes my lashes much longer and my eyes pop and super easy getting it off. I'm in the public eye from time to time, and it's important that my eyes are expressive, so this is great. I've recommended it to many colleagues of mine." — Lois B.
$4.99 at Amazon
9
Megababe
Megababe's Thigh Rescue
Megababe is a woman-owned small business founded by Katie Sturino, an entrepreneur, body acceptance advocate and influencer.

Promising review: "Thigh Rescue saved my life! As a curvy girl, I accepted chafing as something to expect. I would wear Spandex shorts under dresses and avoid wearing shorts at all costs! Once I started using Thigh Rescue my life changed! It is amazing and makes a world of difference! I love it so much!" — Meghan Blaisdell
$13.99 at Target
10
www.amazon.com
A set of resistance bands made with fabric
Promising review: "I’m so happy with this purchase! I have found other workout bands to be annoying and slip or roll, but these bands stay put always! The fabric is wonderful and the three different strengths are perfect. I have been using them daily and highly recommend them to anyone looking to enhance their workouts!" — sharon kelley
$12.78+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pack of Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review: "As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with a baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." — Geraldine Brophy
$6 at Amazon
12
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$6.98+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" — Lisa Edwards
$18.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
$9.58 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
Bio-Oil
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
$9.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A clear toy blocker
Promising review: "I wish I bought this sooner! My dog has always enjoyed the game of putting his toys under the couch and then staring at me to get them for him. It's been so nice to not have to constantly move my couch to get to the toys stuck in the middle or reach my arm under the couch anymore. I had to trim the top of it a bit to get it to fit nicely and two of the pieces for the sides of the couch but it was simple. The floor should be pretty clean for best adhesion." — Anna Elfstrum
$14.98+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A Thaw Claw
It was created by a Black-owned small business!

Promising review: "This is amazing. I can't believe I didn't buy this sooner. It works just as it says. Fill the sink with lukewarm water, put the thaw claw in, and put meat under the thaw claw. 15 minutes later....... Voila! Thawed. I use this every night. If you are debating...... don't! Buy it now — you will not regret it." — Kristen
$19.95+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A flip top
Promising review: "I was leery of this new product. We have used it for lotion, shampoo, and dishwashing detergent. It works perfectly! It's one of those products that makes you say, 'Why didn't I think of that?'" — Vegas Granny
$25 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." — Marc
$14.59 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A set of magnetic locks
The set comes with 12 locks that have strong 3M double-sided tape on the back and two keys.

Promising review: "We have a toddler and have moved several times since she started getting into things. Every time I'm stuck installing child locks that require hardware or squeezing fingers into tight spots to operate. These are a huge improvement on every front. Install in moments, adhere wonderfully, and the magnet key is a game changer. Not to mention, the ability to disable the lock when you know you're going to be in and out of the cabinet for a bit. Can't recommend enough."Jared
$33.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
Dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware which I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
$8.99 at Amazon
22
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush"
Mouthwatchers is a small business started by Dr. Ronald Plotka to create antimicrobial toothbrushes to help to get deeper cleans that patients might miss with a traditional brush and floss routine. As always, your dentist will have the best advice on the routine that's best for you!

Promising review: "I love the feel of this toothbrush. More important, I just had my teeth cleaned, and the hygienist said my mouth was in great shape — in spite of the fact that my appointment was delayed for two months AND I was a bit lazy when it came to flossing. It seems to work way better than my expensive electric one, which I am retiring." — Jackie
$9.90 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
Some Miracle-Gro spikes
Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of the package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violet plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower too! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy-looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." — Elizabeth
$4.47 at Amazon
24
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A FURemover Broom
Promising review: "This sucker is magic. I bought mine three years ago and it still works. I use it to scrape up the dog hair that gets embedded in my living room rug. (We have two basset hounds who are constantly shedding.) The vacuum gets a lot of it, but even after I run the vacuum I can drag this broom over the rug and drag up entire piles of dirt and fur that were missed. It's also great on my kitchen tile. We have a dog door in our kitchen, so our two bassets are always dragging in dirt and making messes. This works better than a broom because it works like a squeegee — nothing gets caught in the broom fibers, and it can clean up damp/wet messes as well." — yetanotherstephanie
$12.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A lip-plumping gloss set
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra

"I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon customer
$10.98 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A Kochblume spill stopper
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this."— Rackel
$20 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Folex Instant carpet stain remover
Promising review: “OMG! We had a new puppy, and she had accidents in my daughters white carpet. I had tried everything and was going to replace the carpet when I came across a TikTok of this being used. After one treatment, the stains are gone! GONE!” — Karen Day
$6.65 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different-sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.

Promising review: "Color me impressed! I first fell in love with wireless earbuds with Taotronics. However, I wanted to use them to sleep with and they do not fit comfortably laying on them. They also shorted out in the shower which scared me since they are supposed to be waterproof. Enter TOZO T10. I took a chance since the profile seemed smaller and it paid off! The first thing I did was try them in the shower with no problem at all! Washed my hair and everything lol. I'm a side sleeper and am able to fall asleep comfortably listening to my audiobooks. A big thing for people is the sound quality — I must say these SURPASSED my expectations! I can't even listen past half volume, deep bass, clear sounds, and no crackles, super impressed! The magnets in the charger are very strong, with no issues of them falling out and the case is sturdier and battery life longer than my Taotronics set. I haven't used those since I got these! The only weird thing I noticed is if you put your hand up close to the nonmaster side the volume fades on that side, it's quirky but not annoying, lol. I fully endorse these you will love love love them!"ca1234
$25.99+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
$9.95 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A knife perfect for a peanut butter lover who loves the natural kind but hates how it separates and leaves oil on the top
Promising review: "How did I live without this?!!! I have waited months before I broke down and bought this; we downsized and kitchen space is a bit limited. I make a lot of oatmeal/peanut butter bars, and this thing is the bomb! It’s great for any kind of spreadable substance (e.g. honey, mayo, mustard, regular peanut butter), but when regular peanut butter was unavailable, my husband bought 2 large jars of organic (the kind where the oil separates, and you have to stir it up quite a bit to get it back to the right consistency.) For that ALONE, it was worth it! It was no problem getting to the very bottom and mix it all up. It’s very sturdy and holds up well in the dishwasher." — Dixiecup
$12.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
$6.90 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A Take-n-Slide medication tracker
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." — Niki
$19.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
$10.77 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A pet hair remover
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" — tiff4short
$24.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A detangling leave-in conditioner
Promising review: "This stuff is great! It was a game changer for my 4-year-old’s curls. Turned them from a tangled mess to beautiful ringlets. I wish I would have bought sooner." — Jessica Leyendecker
$7.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A mold and mildew remover
Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." — KarynB
$14.99

