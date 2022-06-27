Promising reviews for the Etekcity luggage scale:
“Great to travel with...Used [it] for four bags to stay under 50 pounds during travel to avoid overweight baggage fees. The accuracy was verified throughout my travels during check-in with airline personnel in three separate states, using three different scale systems and all weights were accurate down to the ounce, which was a big plus. Any inaccuracy would potentially have costed me since my bags were packed within ounces of tipping the 50-pound limits. This was a great buy!” ― LAW
“We like to travel. With big suitcases that flirt with that 50 pound limit. In the old days, we would lug our bathroom scale into the living room and stand on the scale holding the luggage which was a bit awkward but ok it worked. The real problem came when we got ready to head back home ... no bathroom scale. Now we just strap this scale to the luggage handle, lift it slightly off the ground, and we get an exact weight. It’s small enough to pack and take along. We love it so much we bought a second one. No traveler should be without this handy tool. Or at least no traveler who likes to pack to the brim!” ― Chandelier
“This is a great purchase to save you money at the airport. Took a trip recently and was checking in three bags. With this handy little scale, it gave me accurate weights of each piece of luggage that I had. I previously had anther brand that was a dial scale with a small hook. The hook was not big enough and the dial would bounce back and forth and you couldn’t get an accurate reading. With the hook latching on to the scale itself, it is very secure [and] the digital readout makes it very simple to see what the weight of your luggage is. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is traveling and is worried about excessive weight in their baggage.” ― RJ