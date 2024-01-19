SportsnhlHockeyPhiladelphia Flyers

You Have To Watch Hockey's 'Goal Of The Year' (Even If You're Not A Fan)

Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

It may only be January, but Owen Tippett’s spinning goal for the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday is already the NHL’s “goal of the year,” according to USA Today’s “For The Win” sports blog. (Watch the video below.)

Tippett whirled around Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley to backhand his second score of the night past goaltender Jake Oettinger in the Flyers’ 5-1 win.

The accolades poured in from sports outlets ― “filthy,” “insane” and “sensational” among them.

The team is on a roll too, winning its fifth straight game.

“It’s one of those things where you’re kind of spinning and just trying to get it on the net,” Tippett told The Associated Press. “I knew if I could get it far side it might catch him off guard. I was more just trying to create an opportunity more than anything.”

“Any time you see him pick up the puck with speed, you’re on the edge of your seat,” teammate Scott Laughton said, per NHL.com. ”It’s fun to watch.”

