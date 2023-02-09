Owen Wilson Is A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Nostalgic ‘Paint’ Trailer

Owen Wilson stars in "Paint." IFC FILMS

Owen Wilson literally looks like Bob Ross’ doppelgänger in the new “Paint” trailer — and we’re totally here for it.

The upcoming film’s trailer shows Wilson starring as a warm-spirited, soft-spoken Ross-like character named Carl Nargle, the host of a cherished instructional painting series on Vermont public television.

With masses of dedicated fans and ample notoriety in his community, Nargle appears to be over the moon amid the success of his beloved art show…that is until a younger rival painter, Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), swoops in to steal his shine.

“You’re entitled to your favorite TV show,” Wilson’s character resentfully admits in the trailer after witnessing his stiff competition. “It’s what makes this country great,” he adds just before frustratingly tossing a can of paint toward a wall.

Although the film is not a biopic and Ross goes unmentioned in the trailer, Wilson appears to be a fictionalized dead ringer for the former art icon and long-running TV personality.

From 1983 to 1994, Ross became a household name as the smooth-talking painting teacher to the masses with his PBS television show “The Joy of Painting.” Reaching millions of art lovers during his stint on the show, he held the attention of America with the stroke of a paintbrush.

“Paint” follows “Carl Nargle (played by Wilson), Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke... until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Wilson is best known for starring in blockbuster hits like 2001’s “Zoolander” and 2005’s “Wedding Crashers,” as well as recently in the first season of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series “Loki.”

Directed by Brit McAdam (“Tosh.0”), the indie comedy film “Paint” also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Lucy Freyer and Stephen Root.