Owen Wilson Is Slacker Perfection In 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

An extremely laid-back Owen Wilson urged viewers on “Saturday Night Live’s” Season 47 premiere monologue to “put on your coziest flannel and maybe we just chill out for the next 90 minutes.”

He quipped that some reviewers have found his own energy a tad low, like the one who once wrote that his “onscreen persona has all the ambition of an old golden retriever lying next to a fire.”

Advertisement

To “be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal,” he admitted while his two actor brothers, Luke and Andrew, watched from the audience.

“But I’ll tell you what, when Daniel Day Lewis retired, and all that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed, and that’s when I knew I had to do ‘Cars 3,’” he confessed.

But then he asked: “Is it the worst thing in the world being a golden retriever lying next to a fire? I know everyone comes out here and says, ‘It’s going to be a great show!’ Is it? I mean, I’m betting on it, of course. I’ve been betting on a lot of things lately,” he added. “I’ve a bit of a gambling problem.”

But “close your eyes, get comfy,” he urges. “I know they said, ‘Owen, c’mon, we don’t want to encourage people to be sleeping.’ Yeah, but also, I’m not going to stand here and tell people not to dream.”