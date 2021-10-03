'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Billionaire Astronauts With Spoof 'Star Trek: Ego Quest'

Their egos are as big as the universe, so “Saturday Night Live” concocted a new “Star Trek” series featuring the billionaires amusing themselves flying around in space ships.

“Star Trek: Ego Quest” will include episodes starring Amazon founder “Captain” Jeff Bezos (Owen Wilson) and his “crew of random weirdos,” including his bro (Luke Wilson) and the oldest person ever in space (played by Heidi Gardner, who observes: “I’m tired”).

Advertisement

The mission: “To fly around space, goofing off in a ship that looks like a penis.”

“Space is freaking awesome,” Wilson’s Bezos gushes.

He spots a friendly rival in one scene outside his porthole. “Richard Branson, you maniac!” shouts Bezos. “What’s up, Bezos, you nutter,” Branson responds.

The big showdown is with decidedly alien-like Elon Musk, who warns Bezos: “Space is only big enough for one weird white billionaire. You could say beating you is my prime objective.”