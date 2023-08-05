Owl Drowning In Backyard Swimming Pool Scooped To Safety Just In Time

An animal rescuer on New York’s Long Island swooped in to help a drowning owl earlier this week.

The Suffolk County nonprofit said it had received a call about an “owl that was drowning in a swimming pool” and “immediately set out” to help.

Video shows the rescue group’s president, Frankie Floridia, fishing the flailing bird or prey out of the water with a long-handled net and placing it inside a plastic tub for transportation.

News 12 Long Island reported that the bird was taken from the Commack, New York, backyard to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown for care.

Several people who commented on the Facebook post wondered why the homeowners hadn’t scooped the struggling owl out themselves. The group responded that it doesn’t “ask questions” when someone calls for help with an animal, adding, “these people were good people who wanted help for the owl.”

Last month, a barred owl was rescued from a similar situation in a Florida swimming pool and was treated for injuries by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel.

