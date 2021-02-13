CORONAVIRUS

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Tested On Children For First Time

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the coronavirus shot is effective on people between the ages of six and 17.
Derek Francis

(Reuters) - The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.

Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.

The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a “vaccine for the world” because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.

AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.

