“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The critically acclaimed crime drama is trending again following the premiere of seven new episodes ― the first half of the fourth and final season ― on Jan. 21. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple from Chicago who moved their family to Lake of the Ozarks as part of a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

Next in the ranking is “Archive 81,” a horror series adapted from a fiction podcast by the same name. The show follows an archivist exploring the work of a filmmaker who went missing while investigating a dangerous cult.

Netflix "Ozark" on Netflix.

There are a couple of other crime-related shows are in the top 10. “Stay Close” is a British mystery miniseries based on a 2012 Harlan Coben novel, and “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman” is a docuseries about Robert Hendy-Freegard, a British man who pretended to be an MI5 agent.

If crime isn’t your thing, you might be more interested in the new season of the island dating show “Too Hot to Handle” or the family-friendly Nickelodeon show “That Girl Lay Lay,” which joined Netflix on Jan. 21.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

