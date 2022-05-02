Home & Living
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Ozark'

A beloved comedy series and new game show are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The final seven episodes of the critically acclaimed crime drama premiered on April 29, catapulting the show back to the top of the trending list. “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple from Chicago who relocate their family to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri as part of a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

The concluding episodes of another popular Netflix show were also released on April 29. “Grace and Frankie” is in second place after part two of the seventh and final season dropped, wrapping up the beloved comedy series about two women who form an unlikely friendship after their husbands reveal they are in love with each other and intend to get married.

"Ozark" on Netflix.
Howie Mandel’s new series, “Bullsh*t The Gameshow,” is also trending on the platform. The competition show asks contestants to answer trivia questions ― either correctly or with convincing enough lies.

Beyond the top three, the Colombian thriller “The Marked Heart” (“Pálpito” in Spanish) and “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” remain in the ranking after both premiering on April 20.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix)

9. “Anatomy of a Scandal” (Netflix)

8. “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (Netflix)

7. “Married at First Sight”

6. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

5. “Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

4. “The Marked Heart” (Netflix)

3. “Bullsh*t The Gameshow” (Netflix)

2. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

1. “Ozark” (Netflix)

