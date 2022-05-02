“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The final seven episodes of the critically acclaimed crime drama premiered on April 29, catapulting the show back to the top of the trending list. “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple from Chicago who relocate their family to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri as part of a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

The concluding episodes of another popular Netflix show were also released on April 29. “Grace and Frankie” is in second place after part two of the seventh and final season dropped, wrapping up the beloved comedy series about two women who form an unlikely friendship after their husbands reveal they are in love with each other and intend to get married.

Howie Mandel’s new series, “Bullsh*t The Gameshow,” is also trending on the platform. The competition show asks contestants to answer trivia questions ― either correctly or with convincing enough lies.

Beyond the top three, the Colombian thriller “The Marked Heart” (“Pálpito” in Spanish) and “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” remain in the ranking after both premiering on April 20.

