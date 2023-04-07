Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Walmart

A crowd-pleasing camping chair

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



As if the mesh cup holder wasn’t enough, this classic camping chair comes with a three can-capacity cooler on one arm for keeping brewskis chilled to perfection. (There’s even an attached bottle opener!) The mesh construction is designed to keep sitters cool in hot conditions, and the powder-coated steel frame can hold up to 400 pounds. A handled carrying bag is included.



Promising review: “Nice chair. Very roomy. I'm 225 and it hold me no problem. cup holder will hold large sized cups unlike other chairs. Cooler is a nice feature and the bottle opener is there, unneeded but cool. Its better quality then you would think. I like the mesh for summer. Has an umbrella holder and will fit a golf umbrella. You need to play with the velcro strap to secure it better. If the sleeve where the umbrella went was deeper, it would help. Very happy [with] this purchase....so far.” — Joe