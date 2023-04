Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

A 52-quart capacity rotomolded cooler

4 out of 5 starsA number of reviewers compared this under-$150 cooler to a much pricier brand-name model that’s often cited in premium gear roundups. It has a hefty polyurethane insulation that promises to keep ice cold for multiple days, and a sturdy rotomolded frame that’s treated with an anti-bacterial coating that makes it easier to keep clean.“We went to Denali on 4th of July. This trip was the sole purpose of purchasing this cooler. The reviews did make me question the cooler. I purchased the cooler with faith it would not let me down. The temps at Teklanika River in Denali reached mild 66-68. The cooler maintained ice very well. I did not pre-cool it as directions advised to. Since this is bear country, we stored the cooler in the truck cab, where temps climbed to 70-80. Cooler held ice perfectly. We had no leaks as others had mentioned in previous reviews. We also took a Yeti roadie. That thing held ice for a day. For the price, the Ozark Trail cooler is phenomenal. Excellent performance. Try it out folks. I'm glad we purchased ours.” — Teresa