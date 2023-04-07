Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Upon reading senior editor (and avid camper) Janie Campbell’s exhaustive list of vetted camping supplies, I noticed several standout products from Ozark Trail, Walmart’s house brand of outdoor goods and camping equipment.
While you may be surprised to hear that the discount-heavy big-box retailer is a resource for serious campers, it turns out that Ozark Trail is overflowing with hidden gems that have impressed outdoorsy folk with their designs and versatility.
A number of products were decorated with four-star (and higher) designations from hundreds of reviews from experienced campers who’d put the affordable outdoor equipment to the test.
I tapped Campbell to help me round up the highest-rated buys from the brand, from high-performing coolers and tumblers that are lookalikes for much pricier options to a ingenious folding prep table that reviewers wish they’d bought much sooner.
Ahead, you can outfit yourself for adventure while still saving money for gas.
A crowd-pleasing camping chair
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
As if the mesh cup holder wasn’t enough, this classic camping chair comes with a three can-capacity cooler on one arm for keeping brewskis chilled to perfection. (There’s even an attached bottle opener!) The mesh construction is designed to keep sitters cool in hot conditions, and the powder-coated steel frame can hold up to 400 pounds. A handled carrying bag is included.
Promising review: “Nice chair. Very roomy. I'm 225 and it hold me no problem. cup holder will hold large sized cups unlike other chairs. Cooler is a nice feature and the bottle opener is there, unneeded but cool. Its better quality then you would think. I like the mesh for summer. Has an umbrella holder and will fit a golf umbrella. You need to play with the velcro strap to secure it better. If the sleeve where the umbrella went was deeper, it would help. Very happy [with] this purchase....so far.” — Joe
A light-blocking six-person tent that sets up in less than a minute
Thanks to the pre-attached poles, this tent promises a seamless, near-instantaneous setup and breakdown. It doesn't compromise on space, either, with a 10-by-9 footprint and space inside for six campers or two air mattresses. Its proprietary “DarkRest” exterior blocks heat and sunlight from entering the tent so you can sleep better and longer and cooler, and it features three large windows and multiple skylights for taking in the sunset or scoping out the stars.Promising review:
“The instant set up was super easy and fast! There was really strong winds the first night we tried it, but it held up well and didn't tear. The 'dark rest' part was great, allowed me to sleep in later than everyone else lol. It's an awesome tent.” — TexasMomma
A padded outdoor blanket with a soft fleece top
Rating:
5 out of 5 stars
With straight-A reviews across the board, this outdoor blanket (which HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell owns
) boasts a coated bottom layer for easy cleaning and a fleece top for comfort and warmth. It folds up easily and is equipped with a convenient carrying handle.Promising review:
“Used this for the floor of my tent on a camping trip. Worked perfectly. It hurts to kneel in the tent - rocks, sticks, etc. This created a barrier between the tent and the ground. Awesome product!” — Randdi
A tricked-out folding prep table
Rating:
4.8 out of 5 stars
With an ingenious, they-thought-of-everything design that would enhance even an indoor kitchen, this three-tiered cooking stand will make assembling meals al fresco a seamless experience. Multiple reviewers praise the lightness of the sturdy steel frame and roomy design that provides designated space for both food prep and cooking or grilling equipment. Promising reviews:
“I wanted a camping table that was lightweight, folded flat, and had enough room for my two burner stove, as well as a food prep area. This table met all of my requirements and went even beyond with the handy little hooks, the paper towel holder, the bottom shelf, and the heavy duty carrying case. It's perfect for me and my family!” — SCUBAAZ
“This made cooking while camping so much easier. I had room for my stove and counter space for food prep. No back pain since it's taller than a regular table. easy to set up too. I wish I had bought this years ago.” — turtlegirl27
A multi-pack of lanterns in various sizes (plus batteries)
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
Each lamp in this set of three LED lanterns offers 360-degree illumination when extended. Multiple reviewers commented on the remarkable brilliance
and battery life
of the handheld lights in this affordable trio.Promising review:
“Just purchased these at my local Walmart for camping this weekend. They were perfect! The 2 little lanterns are perfect for use in the tent and the bigger lantern was perfect for use outside or to walk to the bathroom. You just lift from the top to turn on then close back up to turn off the light. Super simple.” — Alondra
A kids' flashlight, lantern and headlamp set
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
The littlest adventurers will delight in this set of pint-sized illumination tools rendered in kid-friendly colors. The kit comes with a flashlight, a headlamp, and two miniature lanterns that frankly look they came from some cool Scandinavian design catalog.Promising review:
“Great set for junior campers. I love the safety features built in so they can't remove the batteries without an adult.” — Readingiscool
A $15 tumbler that looks like it could have gone viral
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
This sturdy, colorful drinking vessel has naturally garnered plenty of comparisons to the more-expensive GOAT (that’s greatest of all tumblers, in case you were wondering) that you’ve probably spotted on TikTok
. It offers similar specs, including an enormous 40-ounce capacity, double-walled stainless steel construction, a sliding lid and handful of on-trend colors. Promising review:
“I found the ozark trail version before I was able to get my hands on a Stanley. The ONLY difference is the OT cup doesn’t have the rubber grips on the handle and the top of the lid….and the straw has a silicone extender (which I prefer because I can kind of chew on it). As far as being sturdy and keeping your drink cold/hot…they’re the exact same thing. Same size. Same everything It’s a great dupe!” — ST6811
A 52-quart capacity rotomolded cooler
Rating:
4 out of 5 stars
A number of reviewers compared this under-$150 cooler to a much pricier brand-name model that’s often cited in premium gear roundups. It has a hefty polyurethane insulation that promises to keep ice cold for multiple days, and a sturdy rotomolded frame that’s treated with an anti-bacterial coating that makes it easier to keep clean.Promising review:
“We went to Denali on 4th of July. This trip was the sole purpose of purchasing this cooler. The reviews did make me question the cooler. I purchased the cooler with faith it would not let me down. The temps at Teklanika River in Denali reached mild 66-68. The cooler maintained ice very well. I did not pre-cool it as directions advised to. Since this is bear country, we stored the cooler in the truck cab, where temps climbed to 70-80. Cooler held ice perfectly. We had no leaks as others had mentioned in previous reviews. We also took a Yeti roadie. That thing held ice for a day. For the price, the Ozark Trail cooler is phenomenal. Excellent performance. Try it out folks. I'm glad we purchased ours.” — Teresa
A mid-weight sleeping bag
Rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
This 75-inch sleeping bag promises to keep bodies warm at a minimum outdoor temperature of 50 degrees, making it a great option for early spring and summer camping. Promising review:
“I bought this sleeping bag for my oldest grandson for sleepovers. Seems to do the job just right. Not to heavy for indoors and warm enough he doesn't get cold. I ordered another one for my other grandson. The price is right for this purchase.” — Tami