Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who once reputedly bit the head off a dead bat at a concert, is finding life in America far too dark and violent, so is moving back to England, he revealed in an interview Sunday with The Observer.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous” in America, where he has lived for decades, said the former lead singer of Black Sabbath. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings.”

And “there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. ... It’s fucking crazy,” he added.

Osbourne, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and several other heath issues, also said he doesn’t want to die in America and be “buried in fucking Forest Lawn” cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, where several celebrities are interred.

“I’m English. I want to be back. ... It’s just time for me to come home,” he added.

“America has changed so drastically,” wife Sharon Osbourne told The Observer. “It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The couple reportedly plans to move back to Welders House, their 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, in February. Their Los Angeles Hancock Park mansion is for sale for $18 million, The Observer noted.

Osbourne founded Black Sabbath in 1969 with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward.

In the early 2000s, he became a reality TV star with his wife and youngest kids, Jack and Kelly, on the MTV show “The Osbournes.”