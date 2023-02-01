What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Tyre Nichols To Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Republicans Rip Biden Court Pick For Bungling Questions On Constitution

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

This Is Real: Kimmel Stuffed Mike Lindell In A Claw Machine And Yes It Got Weird

Video Shows Woman Nearly Hit By Giant Boulder As It Crashes Into Her Hawaii Home

Jamie Raskin Credits Steven Van Zandt For Bandana Look Amid Chemotherapy

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier

Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities

Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

Entertainmentozzy osbourneBlack Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 European Tour Due To Spine Injury

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said.
AP
Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.

Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but said he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, which uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Osbourne said. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, the statement said.

Osbourne previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a “bad fall” in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.

The singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community