Ozzy Osbourne slammed Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for sampling one of his performances without permission.
The controversial rapper hosted a listening party in Chicago on Thursday night for “Vultures,” his long-gestating album with Ty Dolla Sign.
One of the tracks featured a sample of the Black Sabbath song “War Pigs” from Osbourne’s 1983 solo performance at the US Festival, the heavy metal legend said in a tweet.
In his angry all-caps post, the Ozzman said he would never allow Ye to use one of his recordings and had denied permission when asked.
Osbourne said he refused to let West sample the recording “because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”
The former Black Sabbath frontman declared, “I want no association with this man.”
Ye has been under fire for making antisemitic comments since the fall of 2022, when he tweeted he was going “Def-Con 3 on Jewish people.” Two weeks after going on another antisemitic rant in December, he posted an apology on Instagram, written in Hebrew, to “the Jewish community” for “any unintended outburst.”
Osbourne has mocked Ye before.
In October, he and wife, Sharon Osbourne, dressed up as the rapper and his partner, Bianca Censori, for Halloween.
Osbourne’s anti-Ye post comes just days after Bill Maher announced he wouldn’t be releasing a two-hour interview with Ye because he didn’t want to give a platform to a man he sees as an antisemite.