Ozzy Osbourne Names The 'Best Cover' Of 'War Pigs,' And The Singer May Shock You

Well, it seems as if someone didn’t need all that Auto-Tune.
Ozzy Osbourne recently saw a cover of his 1970 hit “War Pigs” on X, formerly Twitter, and was apparently blown away.
The rendition of the classic rock track was sung by none other than T-Pain.
“This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever,” the former Black Sabbath frontman wrote in a retweet of T-Pain’s performance. “Why didn’t you guys call me?”
Osbourne’s tweet seemed to make the “Buy U a Drank” singer’s day.
“First thing I said was ‘wow’ 🙏🏿,” T-Pain wrote upon seeing Osbourne’s post. “This is an honor and the greatest form of validation. Thank you brother @OzzyOsbourne.”
In March 2022, the R&B singer did a performance at West Hollywood’s The Sun Rose (above) in which he covered 22 tracks, ranging from Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” In December, he released the full performance in album form and began reposting clips of some of his covers on X.
Social media users also expressed surprise over T-Pain’s singing talent — especially since the hitmaker was mostly known for popularizing the use of Auto-Tune to exaggerate and distort his voice. During his heyday in the early 2000s, many assumed that T-Pain’s frequent use of the effect masked his inability to sing well.
This isn’t the first time the “I’m Sprung” singer has completely baffled people with his pipes.
In 2019, T-Pain won his season of “The Masked Singer” while performing as the “Monster.” The show’s judges guessed that the mystery man behind the costume could be CeeLo Green, Jamie Foxx, Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker or even former NFL star Michael Vick (?!). T-Pain’s eventual reveal floored them.
The artist called his stint on “The Masked Singer” a “second coming” for his career.
“I have people that just been doubting me my whole career and things like that because I’ve put some different aesthetic on my vocals than everybody else,” he told the New York Daily News in 2019. “It just turned out to be a great opportunity to really show another side of me.”