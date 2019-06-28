British rock star Ozzy Osbourne is done with President Donald Trump ― or any other politicians for that matter ― using his music without his approval.

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted a strange fake video that imagined him crashing the stage at the first of this week’s Democratic 2020 debates. It was set to the sound of Osbourne’s 1980 hit “Crazy Train.”

Check out the clip here:

Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, hit back at the “unauthorized use” of the song “in what amounts to a Trump/Pence political ad” late Thursday with a statement on behalf of her husband, who is nicknamed The Prince of Darkness.

It read:

[...] we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.

Osbourne also proposed that Trump “reach out” to musicians who support him to obtain permission to use their music instead.

He suggested Kanye West’s “Gold Digger,” Kid Rock’s “I Am The Bullgod,” and Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” as suitable replacements.

Check out the statement on Instagram here:

The clip that sparked the Osbournes’ ire was reportedly produced by a pro-Trump meme creator, who is not believed to be a part of the president’s official campaign.

The former Black Sabbath frontman joins a long list of musicians who have demanded Trump stop using their tracks at rallies or as promotion ― including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Adele, Aerosmith, REM, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Queen.