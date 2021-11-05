It's Time To Pack Your Holiday Wish List With These lululemon Essentials

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases or other compensation made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
This Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt is powered by seamless construction to keep you dry and comfortable, making it a go-to for any on-the-go activity.
Price: $78–$88 (available in women’s sizes 0–20 and 20 colors).
With sleek lines and a modern look, the All Night Festival Bag can carry all you need to seamlessly slip from day to night so you never have to pause your on-the-move lifestyle.
Price: $78 (available in four colors).
Whether you’re up for adventuring or winding down, this fan-favorite Define Jacket has a feel-good fit for any occasion.
Price: $118 (available in women’s sizes 0–20 and 14 colors).
When you’re up for anything, you need this goose down, water-repellent Down for It All Vest to keep you warm and on the move.
Price: $148 (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors).
Rain or shine, keep all your necessary essentials together with a versatile, water-repellent Everywhere Belt Bag.
Price: $38 (available in 14 colors).
Powered by sweat-wicking tech, this Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt will be a hole in one on and off the course.
Price: $88–$98 (available in XS–XXL and 13 colors)
Skip the chafe with the seamless design of the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 so you can stay on top of your game, sweat after sweat.
Price: $78 (available in sizes XS-XXL and 24 colors).
Whether you run, train, or stretch, the Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″ is a lightweight, multisport short perfect for basically every activity.
Price: $68 (available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).
For yoga or any other light exercise, the lululemon Align™ Tank Top’s soft, sweat-wicking material will make you feel light as air.
Price: $58–$68 (available in women’s sizes 0–14 and 23 colors).
And, of course, you’ll need a pair of lululemon Align™ High-Rise buttery bottoms to complete the fit (and there’s pockets, which is always a plus).
Price: $128–$138 (available in women’s sizes 0–20 and 10 colors).
Made breathable with hidden vents, the Storm Field Trench Coat with adjustable cuffs and hood vents will keep you dry on any rainy days ahead.
Price: $348 (available in XS–XXL and two colors).
A wunder-fully warm down Wunder Puff Jacket with an extra-cozy long length and cinch-able waist to stay stylish while banishing any cold drafts.
Price: $348 (available in women’s sizes 0–14).