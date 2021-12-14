Shopping

Packable Jackets For Traveling That'll Give You Extra Room In Your Suitcase

These jackets roll up into themselves, making packing for cooler temperatures a breeze.

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.landsend.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-800-down-packable-jacket%2Fid_349340&xcust=packablejackets-KristenAdaway-121321" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lands&#x27; End&#x27;s packable down jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b77e06e4b0da2b82288185" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.landsend.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-800-down-packable-jacket%2Fid_349340&xcust=packablejackets-KristenAdaway-121321" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lands' End's packable down jacket</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=packablejackets-KristenAdaway-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D770685042%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Old Navy&#x27;s half-zip jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b77e06e4b0da2b82288185" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=packablejackets-KristenAdaway-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D770685042%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Old Navy's half-zip jacket</a>.
As you prepare for holiday travel, you likely have a running list of things to include in your suitcase so you don’t forget anything: mini toiletries, medications, organizers and one more pair of extra socks (you know, just in case).

But while you’re making your packing list and checking it twice, you should also consider jackets and coats that won’t be too bulky to fit inside your bags or luggage. This is especially true if you’re coming from a warmer climate and going somewhere that’s a bit chillier. Packable jackets are the answer. This type of jacket is specifically designed to be rolled up and stored in one of its built-in zip-up pockets, meaning it essentially packs itself. And it creates an excellent travel pillow.

What makes packable jackets different from regular puffer or down coats is the amount of insulation they’re made with. Packable down jackets contain fewer down feathers, so they’re able to roll up into a smaller size. However, if you want to know how warm a packable down jacket will be, you can look at its fill power number. The closer it is to 800, the more insulation it will provide. This number can also be found in descriptions of jackets made with synthetic insulation like polyfill.

Below, we rounded up various packable jackets of different colors, materials sizes and fill power numbers, where applicable, so you can select the right one for your traveling needs.

1
A lightweight, water-resistant puffer jacket
Amazon
This Amazon Essentials jacket comes with its own travel bag to store it in after it's all rolled up. It's made of warm polyester and comes in multiple colors like red, camel, camo green, taupe, pink and off-white. The women's and men's jackets both go up to XXL.

Fill power: Notlisted

Get the men's jacket at Amazon starting at $25.75 and the women's jacket starting at $35.60.
2
A high-collared women's puffer jacket
Target
Made with nylon fabric, this water-resistant puffer jacket comes in seven colors including dusty olive, black, berry, silver and blue. It features a packable clip-and-go design, a full-length front zipper and two front pockets, and is machine washable. Sizes range from women's XS to 4X.

Fill power: Not listed

Get it at Target for $60.
3
A women's slim-fit down jacket
Lululemon
This stretchy, goose down jacket from Lululemon is designed for being on the move and features a slim fit. The warmth is locked in thanks to its construction that keeps the certified Responsible Down Standard (RDS) feathers in place. To make your packing woes less stressful, it even comes with a removable stuff sack to put the jacket in after it's all folded up. Colors include pink taupe, red merlot, green twill and black in sizes from 0 to 14.

Fill power: 700

Get it at Lululemon for $198.
4
A men's Lands' End packable down jacket
Kohl's
Lands' End claims this polyester-lined jacket provides the most comfortable warmth in temperatures between 13 and 37 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a great suitcase essential for trips up north. It packs into its own left-hand pocket for easy transport and has a water-repellent outer shell that dries quickly. Sizes range from small to XXL.

Fill power: 800

Get it at Lands' End for $169.95.
5
A women's Levi's packable jacket
Levi
Keep the warmth close to you while wearing this Levi's packable jacket made using Thermore Ecodown, a synthetic down alternative composed of post-consumer recycled plastic water bottles. It packs into its pocket for convenience, giving you more suitcase space for travel necessities. It comes in sage green, air blue and caviar black. Sizes go up to XL.

Fill power: Not listed

Get it at Levi's for $118.
6
A men's Patagonia down "sweater" that's really a jacket
REI
A water-repellant finish, traceable European goose down and packing capabilities that allow it to be rolled into itself? You can get all of this and more with this Patagonia down sweater that's actually a jacket. It comes in several colors and patterns including black, hot ember, navy, green and blue. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

Fill power: 800

Get it at REI for $229.
7
A women's half-zip water-resistant quilted jacket
Old Navy
This packable quilted jacket from Old Navy features a kangaroo front pocket and a half-zip. It even has a concealed packable zip pocket at the front that folds into its own portable pouch. The jacket comes fully lined with soft fill. Regular sizes go up to 4X, tall sizes are available up to XXL and petite sizing goes up to XL.

Fill power: Not listed

Get it at Old Navy for $59.99.
8
A men's water-resistant hooded puffer jacket
Old Navy
Equipped with an adjustable snorkel hood that essentially covers the majority of your face, a full-length zipper and a water-resistant nylon shell, this puffer jacket has a taffeta lining and soft fill. It folds into its own pocket for easy carrying. Color options include sage green, burgundy, ivory and black. Sizes go up to XXXL and extended tall sizes are available.

Fill power: Not listed

Get it at Old Navy for $69.99.
9
A women's ultra-light packable jacket with a removable hood from 32 Degrees
32 Degrees
Get your layer on with this sweater-friendly jacket, which its maker says it great for layering. It has a detachable hood, water-repellant fabric and down fill and easily packs away into the travel pouch that's included. Colors include pumpkin spice, black, purple, aquamarine and darkest spruce. Sizes range from XS to XXL. Plus sizes range from 1X to 3X.

Fill power: 650+

Get it at 32 Degrees for $39.99.
10
Free People's Pippa packable puffer jacket for women
Free People
This boxy jacket from Free People comes in 15 vibrant colors including jade, lemon drop, maraschino, pink lemonade, optic white and black raisin. It folds into its own pocket and has a water-resistant reflective shell and polyester fill. Sizes go up to XL.

Fill power: Not listed

Get it at Free People for $168.
11
REI Co-op's 650 down jacket 2.0
REI
Insulated with warm RDS-certified down, this REI jacket is still lightweight and ideal for traveling. It was a water-repellant finish to protect you from rain and snow, packs into its own left pocket. Sizes for the women's jacket go up to XL and the men's goes up to XXL. Colors include black, briarsmoke, indigo, wisp grey and Zion red.

Fill power: 650

Get the women's jacket for $99.95 and the men's jacket for $99.95 at REI.
