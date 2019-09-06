ENTERTAINMENT

Packers-Bears Hot Mic: 'I've Never Had My Butt Fingered'

NBC's broadcast picked up the intriguing declaration in an otherwise dull game.

The Green Bay Packers’ 10-3 opening night victory Thursday over the host Chicago Bears was called boring by Sporting News, but at least the conversation was lively.

A hot mic on NBC’s broadcast captured someone saying, “I’ve never had my butt fingered.” 

The Big Lead and Deadspin reported it was a Packers or Bears player who made the declaration  ― but we won’t point fingers here.

The Packers led the Bears, 7-3, in the second quarter at the time.

The game kicked off the NFL’s 100th season. Maybe those weren’t the typical words to mark such a momentous occasion, but they’ll have to do.

