Travel

Hilarious Tweets About Packing For A Trip

"I’m packing for a trip where the weather swings from 44°-83°, pushing the boundaries of my suitcase Tetris skills."

Travel brings out different sides of our personalities, especially when it comes to packing.

For some, it highlights a tendency to forget the important things. For others, packing decisions reveal an almost delusional sense of optimism.

Whichever camp you fall into, you’re not alone. The funny folks on Twitter have shared their packing challenges, fails and musings. Below, we’ve rounded up funny and relatable tweets about packing for a trip.

funny tweetsvacationpacking