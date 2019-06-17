The headband is back and bigger than ever. (Blair Waldorf would surely approve.)

Headbands, or some version of them, have been worn for centuries. In Mesopotamia, men and women wore headbands to keep their hair back, according to Dazed Digital. In ancient Greek civilization, champion athletes and poets were awarded with laurel wreaths, a headpiece that sat around the back of the head.

The most notable iteration these days came from the Prada spring/summer 2019 show, which saw models strut down the catwalk in extra-puffy headbands in a variety of prints and colors. Some were even covered with embellishments, like pearls and studs. (The Italian label’s accessory has naturally spawned some apparent knockoffs.)

Here’s a look at Prada’s extra-thick headbands:

Then there’s the influencer-loved headband by Lele Sadoughi, which features a knotted detail in the center. Sadoughi’s version of the headband hit the market in 2018, shortly before the spring 2019 runway shows. Eventually, influencers caught sight of her product and began sharing images of themselves wearing her headbands on Instagram, Sadoughi told Fashionista recently.

Here’s Sadoughi in one of her headbands:

Headbands, like barrettes and hair clips, add interest to any outfit. Pair one with a T-shirt and jeans to spice things up or wear one with a dress for a look that’s a little more regal.

Below, check out how individuals on Instagram are wearing the trend and find out where to snag one of these puffy headbands for yourself.