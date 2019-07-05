Padma Lakshmi Bakes Scathing Political Protest Into Her Fourth Of July Pie

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi on Thursday used her Fourth of July pie to call for the closure of the federal facilities that are holding undocumented migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lakshmi decorated her Independence Day pie with an American flag and the phrase “Close The Camps.” In another tweet, she urged people to “contact your representatives tomorrow and demand they #CloseTheCamps.”
The award-winning India-born cookbook author also shared this image of herself with said pie:
Lakshmi on Wednesday shared this photograph of migrants who are being held at a makeshift detention center in Texas. Conditions inside some of the centers have been described as “appalling.”
“While you’re celebrating the 4th at a bbq, swimming in the pool & eating popsicles, these families are still here,” she captioned the image.
President Donald Trump, however, has tweeted that the migrants are “living far better now than where they came from.”
Lakshmi’s dish inspired others to make the same pie in protest:
She opened up to “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah about her own immigration story in March.