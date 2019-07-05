Padma Lakshmi Bakes Scathing Political Protest Into Her Fourth Of July Pie

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi on Thursday used her Fourth of July pie to call for the closure of the federal facilities that are holding undocumented migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lakshmi decorated her Independence Day pie with an American flag and the phrase “Close The Camps.” In another tweet, she urged people to “contact your representatives tomorrow and demand they #CloseTheCamps.”

A truly American pie for the bbq today: pic.twitter.com/WeuuGNSteZ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 4, 2019

Contact your representatives tomorrow and demand they #CloseTheCamps: https://t.co/pQ1GtzrbNM — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 4, 2019

The award-winning India-born cookbook author also shared this image of herself with said pie:

Lakshmi on Wednesday shared this photograph of migrants who are being held at a makeshift detention center in Texas. Conditions inside some of the centers have been described as “appalling.”

While you’re celebrating the 4th at a bbq, swimming in the pool & eating popsicles, these families are still here. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/UHgpuaTimy — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 3, 2019

“While you’re celebrating the 4th at a bbq, swimming in the pool & eating popsicles, these families are still here,” she captioned the image.

Lakshmi’s dish inspired others to make the same pie in protest:

thanks for your inspiration today and everyday. looking forward to going to the BBQ now. pic.twitter.com/aBDaHMzuQv — karyn spencer (@KarynSpencer) July 4, 2019

She opened up to “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah about her own immigration story in March.