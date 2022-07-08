San Diego Padres Player Collapses Following Frightening On-Field Collision

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 7: Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres is carted off the field during a baseball game at Petco Park on Thursday. Profar was injured after a collision with his teammate C.J. Abrams. Denis Poroy via Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night.

Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Tommy La Stella of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Advertisement

CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar have a NASTY collision after CJ made an INCREDIBLE play. Looks like Profar got the worst of it, as he is getting taken out of the game. Brutal collision to the head, as Profar is injured. #Padres pic.twitter.com/QIe0m7rtip — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) July 8, 2022

Absolutely brutal shot to Profar’s neck and head area by Abrams’ knee. pic.twitter.com/bP536Af3eq — Andrew B (@AGaggleOfKids) July 8, 2022

Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.

Super scary moments in San Diego right now. After CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided while going for a ball, Profar seemingly got up to walk off, then collapses. pic.twitter.com/YwaNToZs3X — Andrew B (@AGaggleOfKids) July 8, 2022

Advertisement

Padres infielder Jurickson Profar was carted off the field Thursday.



Profar took a knee to the head from teammate C.J. Abrams during a collision in the fifth inning.



🎥 @NBCSGiantspic.twitter.com/RFSNGY3hny — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 8, 2022

He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.

Abrams remained in the game.

___