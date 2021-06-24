Newscaster Mocked For Promoting Story On Youth Drug Use With Bizarre Teen 'Bedroom'

A St. Louis newscaster was mocked on Thursday after Twitter users suggested a photo about an upcoming story on teen drug use was staged.
Paige Hulsey, an anchor/reporter at CBS affiliate KMOV, took to social media to promote a story about how a parent can tell if their teenager is doing drugs.
The tweet was accompanied by a photo of what Hulsey suggested was “a normal teen’s bedroom” — and therein lies the rub.
For various reasons, people were very skeptical that the bedroom belonged to a real teen.
Others found other problems with the tweet beyond a possibly bogus bedroom.
One Twitter user noted the real issue at stake.
Hulsey did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the tweets.
