WEIRD NEWS

Newscaster Mocked For Promoting Story On Youth Drug Use With Bizarre Teen 'Bedroom'

KMOV reporter Paige Hulsey claimed the room was a "normal teen's bedroom," but many Twitter users noted it looked more like a quickly converted office.

A St. Louis newscaster was mocked on Thursday after Twitter users suggested a photo about an upcoming story on teen drug use was staged.

Paige Hulsey, an anchor/reporter at CBS affiliate KMOV, took to social media to promote a story about how a parent can tell if their teenager is doing drugs.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of what Hulsey suggested was “a normal teen’s bedroom” — and therein lies the rub.

For various reasons, people were very skeptical that the bedroom belonged to a real teen.

Others found other problems with the tweet beyond a possibly bogus bedroom.

One Twitter user noted the real issue at stake.

Hulsey did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the tweets.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Marijuana Porn
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Teens Drugs