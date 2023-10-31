This Star-Studded Crime Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Pain Hustlers” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new crime drama stars Emily Blunt as a high school dropout who finds herself embroiled in a criminal conspiracy after taking a job at a pharmaceutical startup. The cast also includes Chris Evans, Andy García, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James.

“Pain Hustlers” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and had a theatrical release on Oct. 20 before joining Netflix on Oct. 27. Despite the impressive cast, the film has received mostly negative reviews from critics.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Max and Amazon Prime Video.

“The Nun II” is the most popular movie on Max right now, per the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A sequel to 2018′s “The Nun,” this gothic horror film is the eight installment in “The Conjuring” franchise. The movie marks the return of cast members Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons, along with the addition of Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell.

The most popular movie in Hulu’s ranking is “Haunting of the Queen Mary.” First released in Italy in July and the U.K. in August, this British horror film is reaching new audiences on streaming in the lead-up to Halloween.

“Haunting of the Queen Mary” focuses on two families ― one in 1938 and one in the present ― who both experience mysterious horrors while aboard the RMS Queen Mary.

Another Chris Evans movie is trending on Apple TV+ at the moment.

“Ghosted” stars Evans and Ana de Armas as two singles who are quickly caught up in a mission to save the world after he discovers that she is a secret agent. The rom-com adventure film also features Adrien Brody, Tate Donovan, Amy Sedaris, Anthony Mackie, John Cho, Sebastian Stan and Anna Deavere Smith.

The comedy-horror film “Renfield” was a box office flop when it hit theaters in April but is now available to streaming audiences on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina and Nicholas Cage, the movie was inspired by characters from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel “Dracula.” As the title suggests, the plot revolves around Dracula’s tortured manservant Renfield and his effort to experience life away from his monstrous boss.

