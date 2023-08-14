“Painkiller” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new limited drama series about the opioid crisis is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” and Barry Meier’s book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic.” Released on Aug. 10, the show stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Sam Anderson, Clark Gregg and West Duchovny.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on “Painkiller” ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Netflix

A couple of other trending shows at the moment are also based in reality.

There’s the docuseries “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” ― which explores on the role women played throughout the genre’s 50-year history. The series premiered on Aug. 9 and consists of four episodes ranging from 36 minutes to 48 minutes long.

On Aug. 11, the streaming service dropped a new reality show called “Down for Love.” The five-part series focuses on people with Down syndrome in New Zealand and their experiences in the dating world.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

