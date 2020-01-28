'I'm Not Impeached, You're Impeached': Ex-Ethics Boss Mocks Pam Bondi's Hypocrisy

Former White House ethics chief Walter Shaub could not believe impeachment defense team member Pam Bondi presented herself on Monday as a corruption fighter after her own political scandal.

Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, dropped plans to join a class-action suit against Trump University after Donald Trump’s charity donated $25,000 to her re-election campaign in 2013. Since the charity payment violated tax laws, Trump was fined $2,500 in 2016.

The Trump Foundation was finally shuttered in 2018 after what officials described as a “shocking pattern of illegality.” As for Trump University, the president agreed to pay $25 million to settle fraud claims in a class-action suit that started in California and New York.

But on Monday, Bondi railed against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden without ever pointing to which laws they’d allegedly broken.

Shaub responded to Bondi’s comments on Twitter:

Ah, we've arrived at the "I'm not impeached, you're impeached" part of the proceedings in which Pam Bondi will lecture us on corruption and why Biden should be impeached. https://t.co/L3HwBThROV — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020

Bondi also attacked nepotism in the White House even as Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner serve as senior advisers to the president and sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. profit from U.S. business ventures around the world.

But it was Hunter Biden whom Bondi focused on — and seemed to want to “impeach” — for serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president and working to oust a corrupt prosecutor. Her hypocrisy did not go unnoticed:

I’m confused, what office is Hunter Biden running for and what the fuck does this have to do with @realDonaldTrump shaking down Ukraine? #PamBondi — FactsStillMatter (@GoldenGirlsRu) January 27, 2020

Gotta love Pam Bondi - the former Florida attorney general who took $25,000 from Trump's foundation, just as she was considering an investigation into his sham university, before ultimately blocking the case and hiding the donation - lecturing us on corruption right now. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 27, 2020

Shocking to think some kid with a famous last name would be given a job they were hopelessly unqualified for #PamBondi pic.twitter.com/6VO5C4GdiA — Race Bannon Resists (@WildBunchTagz) January 27, 2020

Why does #PamBondi keep pronouncing Jared Kushner as “Hunter Biden?” Anyway, looking forward to her investigation into Jared’s nepotistic unqualifications, failure of security clearance, his criminal father and his shakedown of Qatar to get $1.5B for his personal business. pic.twitter.com/fimFZQrsSM — Bougie Muffin (@refinedmess) January 27, 2020