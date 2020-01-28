'I'm Not Impeached, You're Impeached': Ex-Ethics Boss Mocks Pam Bondi's Hypocrisy

Former White House ethics chief Walter Shaub could not believe impeachment defense team member Pam Bondi presented herself on Monday as a corruption fighter after her own political scandal.
Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, dropped plans to join a class-action suit against Trump University after Donald Trump’s charity donated $25,000 to her re-election campaign in 2013. Since the charity payment violated tax laws, Trump was fined $2,500 in 2016.
The Trump Foundation was finally shuttered in 2018 after what officials described as a “shocking pattern of illegality.” As for Trump University, the president agreed to pay $25 million to settle fraud claims in a class-action suit that started in California and New York.
But on Monday, Bondi railed against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden without ever pointing to which laws they’d allegedly broken.
Shaub responded to Bondi’s comments on Twitter:
Bondi also attacked nepotism in the White House even as Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner serve as senior advisers to the president and sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. profit from U.S. business ventures around the world.
But it was Hunter Biden whom Bondi focused on — and seemed to want to “impeach” — for serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president and working to oust a corrupt prosecutor. Her hypocrisy did not go unnoticed: