Seth Rogen And Nick Offerman Are The Absolute Worst In 'Pam & Tommy' First Look

The trailer for Hulu’s highly anticipated “Pam & Tommy” miniseries dropped Wednesday.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan morph into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the teaser. Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman play questionable characters involved in the theft and unauthorized release of the celebrity couple’s honeymoon sex tape.
Panic besets James as “Baywatch” star Anderson in one scene from the tense, fast-paced promo for the Craig Gillespie-directed show that premieres Feb. 2.
“Every second that passes this tape could be spreading,” she tells Stan, as Mötley Crüe drummer Lee.
“Babe, we will get it back,” he counters, apparently unaware of the damage that has already been done.
“Orange Is The New Black” star Taylor Schilling also appears.
Watch the trailer here:
Anderson and Lee, who divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage, are not involved in the production.
While fans on Twitter reacted excitedly to the promo, news of the series hasn’t been welcomed by all. Anderson’s longtime friend Courtney Love previously condemned the concept as “vile” and “outrageous.”