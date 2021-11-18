Seth Rogen And Nick Offerman Are The Absolute Worst In 'Pam & Tommy' First Look

The trailer for Hulu’s highly anticipated “Pam & Tommy” miniseries dropped Wednesday.

Advertisement

Panic besets James as “Baywatch” star Anderson in one scene from the tense, fast-paced promo for the Craig Gillespie-directed show that premieres Feb. 2.

“Every second that passes this tape could be spreading,” she tells Stan, as Mötley Crüe drummer Lee.

“Babe, we will get it back,” he counters, apparently unaware of the damage that has already been done.

“Orange Is The New Black” star Taylor Schilling also appears.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Anderson and Lee, who divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage, are not involved in the production.