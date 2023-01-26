Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew 1 Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away

Pamela Anderson joined SiriusXM's “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson wanted to immediately untie the knot.

Howard Stern asked the former “Baywatch” star on his SiriusXM show Wednesday if she ever knew any of her marriages had been a “tremendous fucking mistake.” The radio host asked this right after mentioning Anderson’s four-month marriage to Kid Rock in 2006, whom she married after her divorce from her first spouse, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, in 1998. Lee and Anderson have two sons together, Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 26.

“Do you know right away?” Stern asked Anderson, referring to whether or not she knew if any of her marriages was a farce after mentioning Kid Rock, the “Bawitdaba” singer.

Advertisement

In response, Anderson nodded.

“You did?” Stern asked. “You knew it was a mistake when the ceremony was going on?”

“Well, just after,” Anderson said with a laugh. “Obviously not in time.”

She continued: “It’s embarrassing, it’s just a flaw, I don’t know. I feel like I just jump into something because Tommy and I did, because we had this incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not this incredible connection; it’s just something else.’ Then I slowly try and find my way out.”

Anderson said that she tends to “detach” when a relationship doesn’t feel healthy, which has driven some of her exes “crazy.” She said she then waits for any sign of “violence or a kind of disrespect or lying” from her partner as an “excuse to leave.”

Anderson — who has married five men — engaged in some self-reflection earlier in her interview with Stern, saying she felt like she was “going through the motions” in most of her relationships. She also said she was more interested in “companionship” and would get involved with men purely to “put a family unit back together” as opposed to being truly in love and having things in common.

Advertisement

Anderson reportedly says in her upcoming memoir, “Love, Pamela,” and a Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” that Lee is the only exception to her ambivalence over romance.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she writes in her book, according to People.