Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee's Sons Support Their Mom During Her Broadway Debut

Pamela Anderson got to show the old razzle dazzle to her two biggest fans.

The “Baywatch” star made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” Tuesday night while her sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee were in the crowd.

Dylan Jagger Lee, 24, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, posed with their mama backstage.

Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee pose backstage during the opening night of "Chicago" Tuesday. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Anderson told E! News that she’s been looking forward to “seeing my sons in the audience” ever since she began rehearsals.

“They are very proud, protective and have been my biggest supporters,” she told the outlet.

Dylan Lee was especially proud and reportedly posted an Instagram story after her performance that read “Mother killed it,” according to Yahoo.

Brandon Lee, on the other hand, has been busy supporting his mother in a completely different way. He serves as a producer on her upcoming Netflix documentary about her life. Although the streaming company says Anderson’s project has long been in the works, when the actor announced the documentary on Instagram in March, she seemed to subtly shade a series that she never consented to about her notorious sex tape with Tommy Lee — Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”