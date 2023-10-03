LOADING ERROR LOADING

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday that featured photos of Anderson at the show.

Curtis acknowledged the “many pressures” on women regarding how they present themselves at such events, adding that the “Baywatch” star “showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.”

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion,” Curtis wrote.

Anderson attended Thursday’s show in a sleeveless yellow gown and beige, strappy heels with her wavy hair worn down.

She ditched her signature makeup for a barefaced look and accessorized with minimalist jewelry.

Pamela Anderson attends the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2023, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Anderson also went barefaced at other fashion shows in Paris last week, including The Row’s spring 2024 show on Wednesday and the Vivienne Westwood spring 2024 show on Saturday.

The actor told Elle in August that she began to abandon her signature makeup style after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she said.

Anderson called her new look “free, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

Pamela Anderson photographed at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 during Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Alicia Keys had similarly made headlines for rocking makeup-free looks several years ago.

During an appearance on “Today” in 2016, the singer said that her decision to opt for a fresh-faced look was “empowering” and “freeing.”

“We put so many limitations on ourselves. I think we put limitations on each other — society puts limitations on us, and in a lot of ways, I’m sick of it,” she said at the time.

