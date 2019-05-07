Pamela Anderson Defends Julian Assange After Prison Visit: 'I Love Him'

Pamela Anderson on Tuesday became the first person to pay a social visit to Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who was thrown out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London and arrested last month.

In a statement delivered outside Belmarsh, the high-security lockup in southeast London where Assange is being held, Anderson delivered a statement in which she called Assange “an innocent person.” She told the press “he is really cut off from everybody” and hasn’t been able to communicate with his children.

“Obviously, it’s been very difficult to see Julian here, and to make our way through the prison to get to him was quite shocking and difficult,” she said. “He’s a good man. He’s an incredible person. I love him and I can’t imagine what he’s been going through.”

The actress has become one of Assange’s most prominent advocates, and she visited him repeatedly while he was at the embassy.

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, who visited Assange with Anderson, called the founder’s incarceration “an abomination.”

“This must end,” he said. “This will be a fight. I can say that Julian Assange is bent but not broken. He’s an extremely resilient person and I want you to think about the fact that such resilience usually comes from the fact that he knows that he is innocent.”

Assange was arrested in the U.K. in 2012 for alleged sex crimes committed in Sweden, but he then jumped bail and fled to the embassy. He stayed there for nearly seven years, claiming asylum until being kicked out on April 11.

He’s currently serving out a 50-week sentence for breaching his bail conditions, even though the charges in Sweden have since been dropped.