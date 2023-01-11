Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free In First Trailer For New Documentary

Pamela Anderson says she is ready to “be the hero” of her own life story for the first time by way of a new documentary.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled its first trailer for “Pamela, A Love Story.” The film, due out Jan. 31, features what appear to be Anderson’s first public comments on “Pam & Tommy,” last year’s Hulu miniseries that depicted the 1996 controversy that erupted after a sex tape of the “Baywatch” star and her then-husband, Tommy Lee, was leaked to the public.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” Anderson, who had no involvement in “Pam & Tommy,” says in the clip. “But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations, and I survived them.”

She goes on to note, “If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here.”

Watch the trailer for “Pamela, A Love Story” below.

Much of the early buzz on “Pamela, A Love Story” has emphasized Anderson’s makeup-free look in the trailer ― but she was prepared to go even further.

“Maybe I just do all the interviews naked,” Anderson jokes. “There’s no mystery here.”

Of course, “Pamela, A Love Story” looks beyond the headlines to examine Anderson’s life as a mom to adult sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 25. The trailer also features behind-the-scenes clips of the actor rehearsing for her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” last year. Her portrayal of “merry murderess” Roxie Hart wowed critics and led to a professional resurgence.

In an interview with People published Tuesday, documentary director Ryan White said Anderson gave him and his crew unlimited access and “carte blanche” regarding early footage. However, she did not have final say over the final cut of the film.