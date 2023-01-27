What's Hot

EntertainmentHulupamela andersonPam and Tommy

Pamela Anderson Reveals Her Feelings Toward 'Pam & Tommy': 'Salt On The Wound'

The actor reportedly did not want to be involved with the "Pam & Tommy" series, an Emmy nominee released on Hulu last year.
Ben Blanchet

Pamela Anderson has a sharp message for the people who created Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” series, a 10-time Emmy-nominated series that explored her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Anderson reportedly did not want to be involved with the show that looks at her marriage and a notorious sex tape with Lee, and, as Variety reported in its cover story of the “Baywatch” star, she “remained mum” on the hit series that was released on the streaming service last year.

Anderson, however, didn’t hold back her words for the creators of the show that she apparently hasn’t watched a minute of since its release.

“Assholes, not assholes but just salt on the wound, not necessary, anyway it happened,” she told Variety about the people behind the show.

“You still owe me a public apology.”

Variety also reported that she couldn’t avoid spotting billboards featuring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who play her and Lee in the series.

“It just looked like another Halloween costume to me, everyone dresses up like it was a lot of Halloween costumes over the last decade,” she said of their looks on the show.

Anderson described the show as “just shocking” to her and remarked that Lee, her former husband of three years, probably thought it was funny.

“I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again,” Anderson told Variety.

“I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

Anderson’s comments come on the heels of next week’s release of her memoir, “Love, Pamela,” and a Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story.”

Anderson’s memoir also details an ordeal involving fellow “Home Improvement” actor Tim Allen, whom she accused of flashing her on set.

Allen, in a statement to multiple media outlets, denied the claim and said he would “never do such a thing.”

Ben Blanchet

