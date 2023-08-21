Pamela Anderson Abandoned Her '90s Glam After A Huge Personal Loss

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Pamela Anderson left behind her bombshell beauty look after losing friend and makeup artist Alexis Vogel to breast cancer in 2019.

“She was the best,” Anderson told Elle magazine in an interview published last week. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Advertisement

While big, butter blonde hair and sexy makeup was the “Baywatch” star’s signature in the ’90s, she said scaling back her beauty routine felt “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too.”

“I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” Anderson explained.

Pamela Anderson attends an event in New York City on April 19. via Associated Press

Anderson, 56, also talked about getting older, calling her evolution “a journey.”

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older,” she remarked. “And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Anderson admitted she was eager to embrace the aging process.

“I can’t wait to see myself old,” she said while on the podcast, “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.” “I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror.”