Pamela Anderson Responds After Tim Allen Denies Claim He Flashed Her 32 Years Ago

Pamela Anderson understands why her former co-star Tim Allen would deny her claim that he flashed her on the set of “Home Improvement” 32 years ago.

The “Baywatch” star made the eyebrow-raising allegation in her new memoir, “Love, Pamela,” as noted in an excerpt of the book published by Variety last month. Days ahead of the memoir’s release, Allen denied the accusation, telling E! News, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada this week, however, Anderson stood firm on her initial claim while addressing Allen’s denial.

“You can’t make that stuff up,” she said. “You know, he has to deny it, because look at the times we’re in. What if he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that?’ A lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Anderson was 23 when she landed the role of Lisa on “Home Improvement” in 1991. In her memoir, she writes that Allen “opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath” on their first day of filming together.

Tim Allen (left) and Pamela Anderson on the "Home Improvement" set in 1993. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

She notes that Allen, who was then 37, had alluded to her Playboy pictorial while exposing himself. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” she wrote. “Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Asked why she chose to include this story in “Love, Pamela,” Anderson told ET Canada: “It was because it was my first job, ‘Home Improvement,’ that I felt that was important to say.”

“I only talked about really pivotal moments to try get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career,” she continued. “And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things. I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn’t tell every story in my life, or I’d be writing volumes.”

Anderson has been enjoying a professional resurgence as of late. In addition to her memoir, the actor is the subject of a new documentary, “Pamela: A Love Story,” which debuted to critical acclaim on Netflix last month.

Earlier this week, she was announced as the host of a new Food Network Canada series, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love,” which will focus on plant-based meals and menus.

