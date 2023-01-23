What's Hot

Pamela Anderson Accuses Tim Allen Of Flashing Her On 'Home Improvement' Set

Allen said he "would never do such a thing."
Ben Blanchet

Pamela Anderson, who starred as Lisa on the ’90s show “Home Improvement,” has alleged that the show’s lead Tim Allen flashed her on the set, according to Variety.

Anderson, in a portion of her memoir detailed in Variety, claimed the encounter happened on the first day of filming.

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” said Anderson, then 23.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen, in a statement to Variety and USA Today, denied the allegation.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.

FILE – Pamela Anderson poses at a photo call for her Broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in the hit musical "Chicago." Anderson, who starred as Lisa on the ’90s show “Home Improvement,” has alleged that the show’s lead Tim Allen flashed her while on set.
Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Anderson’s memoir “Pamela, a love story” is set for release on Jan. 31, along with a Netflix documentary focused on her career.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

