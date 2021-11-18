Spending time at the airport has never exactly been relaxing, but in the age of COVID-19, the experience seems a bit more unnerving and chaotic.
At least that’s how many travelers on Twitter are feeling. From the ranging levels of cooperation with rules to the way people seem to have forgotten all decorum, there’s no shortage of airport topics to tweet about.
Below, we’ve rounded up 20 relatable tweets about the pandemic airport experience.
I can't believe that after everything we've been through in the past year and a half, they're STILL making us take our shoes off at the airport.— Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) July 1, 2021
Love to find out at the airport that my TSA Pre expired during the pandemic— Laurie Kilmartin- Austin Creek/Cave Nov 26-28 (@anylaurie16) July 4, 2021
Just sneezed in an airport and felt a thousand burning eyes all on me! I’m sorry everyone!!!!!— Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) March 3, 2020
it’s been so long since my cat and i have gotten to take our xanax together and then go to the airport— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) May 26, 2021
If you wanna see how far society has regressed during this pandemic just go to an airport rn holy shit 😭😂 everybody forgot how to act around other people— Furloughed Fatty (@HamtaroHangover) May 21, 2021
apparently masks are required in airports *unless* you’re holding a piece of food near your mouth. You don’t even have to be eating it, just sitting there breathing on it. It’s a loophole I learned while watching folks 😂 you know we’re all just improvising. Rule makers included— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) May 16, 2021
Starbucks at the airport is now a giant game of chess, where customers are pieces with little inclination to follow rules pic.twitter.com/gKaxUDuC5V— Vittorio (@vibronet) May 28, 2021
It has been so long since I went anywhere that I forgot how to get to the airport. (Picking up; I’m not traveling.)— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) June 19, 2021
To the woman eating a tuna sandwich in the Newark airport bathroom *stall*: I have so many questions but want no answers— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 18, 2021
There’s a mom with her kids in this airport TGIFridays getting absolutely obliterated and I am here for it. She has had 3 glasses of wine and her kids have had 3 chocolate milks each. This is like watching a Nat Geo special on traveling with your kids.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) July 9, 2021
We’ve straight up forgotten how to behave in airports. 3 people have played music out loud so far— Chronically Ill Leslie Knope (@Piranhaplantdad) October 29, 2021
Airports constantly underestimate how many coffee shops they need.— Laurie Kilmartin- Austin Creek/Cave Nov 26-28 (@anylaurie16) July 11, 2021
I have to be in a plane for 12 hours today and I'm very afraid of flying, so I'm living my best life today by staggering around an airport at 7 a.m. with a canned margarita in my hand.— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) September 7, 2021
PSA every few minutes at the airport—telling us to wash our hands.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) June 14, 2021
It’s like they think our mammas didn’t raise us right.
Spent eight hours at the airport before my flight canceled. We really are back to normal. 😊— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 14, 2021
Hello, airport. I’ve missed your bars and your chaos.— Shane Nickerson (@shanenickerson) May 25, 2021
Uber and Lyft to the airport is now as much as the flight— Kaitlyn (@kaitlynb07) November 9, 2021
I know there are worse things about Covid but did you realize you have to drive people to the airport now?— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) October 28, 2020
Trying not to sneeze at the airport.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) June 14, 2021
It’s like I’m in the movie, “A Quiet Place,” although with more dire consequences.
At the airport for the second time since Covid. Haven’t missed hearing guys having overloud business conversations.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 28, 2020