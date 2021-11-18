Travel

Tweets About Going To The Airport Now

"Just sneezed in an airport and felt a thousand burning eyes all on me! I’m sorry everyone!!!!!"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Spending time at the airport has never exactly been relaxing, but in the age of COVID-19, the experience seems a bit more unnerving and chaotic.

At least that’s how many travelers on Twitter are feeling. From the ranging levels of cooperation with rules to the way people seem to have forgotten all decorum, there’s no shortage of airport topics to tweet about.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 relatable tweets about the pandemic airport experience.

