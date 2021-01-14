The COVID-19 pandemic has touched almost every aspect of our daily lives, especially the fun parts like dining at restaurants, traveling the world and celebrating birthdays.
Many people have turned to Twitter to vent and find the humor in the reality of spending birthdays in quarantine ― from awkward Zoom parties to new ways of blowing out candles.
We’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about pandemic birthdays. Enjoy!
Nothing says "I'm turning 38 during a pandemic" like asking for sweatpants for your birthday.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) October 21, 2020
covid-19 has ruined everything but most importantly my yearly tradition of talking about my birthday for months before my birthday and constantly bothering everyone around me— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) January 1, 2021
Not happy the pandemic is lasting this long, but it does seem fair everyone has to have one quarantine birthday— Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) September 12, 2020
Me trying to get excited about my quarantine birthday today: pic.twitter.com/6NFmtNMFgV— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) December 11, 2020
I just attended a surprise birthday party via Zoom. His wife made him a cake, and we all had to watch him eat it.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) April 11, 2020
Me to my daughter: “Honey, I’m so sorry that your 8th birthday party got cancelled due to the pandemic, but I promise I will make it even more special and amazing at home.”— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) May 8, 2020
Daughter: “I’m turning 9.”
Birthday plans in a pandemic: ‘Where do you want to walk and what takeaway would you like?’— Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) January 9, 2021
“guys what should we try next to stop the global pandemic ??”— becky (@bambinobecky) October 23, 2020
wales: fuck birthday cards pic.twitter.com/caZJdxlQWM
Stop having your birthdays durring quarantine it’s not worth it— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) March 30, 2020
My nephew had a treasure hunt for his birthday today. When he got to the spot where the present was his dog came up and peed on it before he could get it.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) April 11, 2020
Best thing that's happened during quarantine.
One of the best things to come out of this pandemic is drive-by kids birthday parties, and I think it's a tradition that should be carried on forever and ever, or at least until my kids are grown and don't care about birthday parties anymore.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) April 14, 2020
Listen not to make this about me but last year on my birthday my friend died and this year we’re in a global pandemic and if I live to see next year I would just be so down for like a cupcake and karaoke with friends but instead I’ll probably be decapitated by a sword guy.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) March 14, 2020
Every person born in December can relate to those having a half assed home birthday “party” during quarantine.— it’s a joke (@MommaUnfiltered) March 22, 2020
Use an air horn to blow out the candles at your family birthday party because coronavirus and because FUN— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) July 8, 2020
My birthday is coming up. What the hell have you people done to celebrate alone. First person who says “zoom” dies.— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) November 24, 2020
Having a birthday in the midst of a pandemic is fun because it’s no different than the last 120 days.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 2, 2020
Maybe I’ll change it up & cry in the closet rather than the bathroom.
It's your kid's birthday during the quarantine?— The Dad (@thedad) April 2, 2020
The bad news is you won't be able to have a party and the good news is you won't be able to have a party.
Happy birthday to this freak we love you! (This pic was pre pandemic) pic.twitter.com/1qQDXIfUOh— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) December 25, 2020
DJs gonna start saying “If you had a birthday during Quarantine make some mf noise”— Crystal (@Crystal_lite226) March 31, 2020
My birthday is on Sunday. The plus about having a birthday during quarantine is I'm free of the societal pressure to "do something." The minus is this year I actually want someone to buy me a drink— Diep Tran 🧙🏼♀️ (@diepthought) April 29, 2020
Is a pandemic enough to stop the use of “birthday month”?— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) August 8, 2020
coronavirus is an excellent excuse for everyone to sing happy birthday directly to me while washing their hands— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) March 9, 2020
So far I've gone to a wedding, funeral, and child's birthday party on Zoom. I'm starting to feel like my own friends are a TV show I erratically tune in to watch.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) August 10, 2020
Pandemic birthday: went to the @Starbucks drive-through for a treat of hot cocoa. Then, since we felt dangerous, we went to the Trader Joe’s for the first time in several weeks to do grocery shopping. 🎂— M. Belanger (@sethanikeem) January 11, 2021
They know me because I buy SO MANY dark chocolate covered pretzel thins.
I just got reasonably drunk on my friends birthday zoom call— ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) July 3, 2020
i can’t believe people used to blow out birthday candles- blowing their breath all over a cake- and then we would all eat it. genuinely wtf was wrong with us pre covid— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) September 14, 2020
is anyone doing zoom birthday parties anymore or are you just getting together in-person and not telling people like me— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) August 14, 2020
I get Sore Cheek Syndrome from Fake Zoom Smiles. (See: birthday party zooms)— Sarah Sweeney (@heysarahsweeney) August 12, 2020
Participating in your birthday Zoom party is the most generous gift I could every give you. Please never ask me for anything else.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) July 19, 2020
I’m about to have two pandemic birthdays. I demand a refund.— Kirsten King (@KirstenKing_) January 10, 2021