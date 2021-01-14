Home & Living

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Pandemic Birthdays

"DJs gonna start saying 'If you had a birthday during Quarantine make some mf noise.'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched almost every aspect of our daily lives, especially the fun parts like dining at restaurants, traveling the world and celebrating birthdays.

Many people have turned to Twitter to vent and find the humor in the reality of spending birthdays in quarantine ― from awkward Zoom parties to new ways of blowing out candles.

We’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about pandemic birthdays. Enjoy!

