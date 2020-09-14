17 Children's Books To Help Kids Navigate Life During A Pandemic

Children’s books can play a powerful role in helping kids navigate life’s challenges. This is certainly true for the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to new books specifically about the coronavirus, there are also a number of pre-2020 books about illness, uncertainty, loss and mindfulness that are particularly relevant today.
Below, we’ve rounded up 17 books that help kids understand various aspects of life during COVID-19. Keep scrolling for a selection of books published before and during the pandemic on topics ranging from hand-washing and germs to anxiety and grief to long-distance friendship.
1
"I Don't Want To Wash My Hands!"
2
"The Polio Pioneer"
3
"The Rabbit Listened"
4
"Thank You, Helpers"
5
"If You Can't Bear Hug, Air Hug"
6
"Germs Are Not For Sharing"
7
"When The World Stays Inside"
8
"Finding François"
9
"The Invisible String"
10
"Lily & Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible, COVID-19 B-Day!"
11
"Listening To My Body"
12
"Kelly Goes Back To School"
13
"It's Not All Rainbows"
14
"Monster Dance"
15
"A Little Spot Stays Home"
16
"Share Your Rainbow"
17
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- How can you manage your anxiety as coronavirus restrictions lift?
- Here’s the latest on how long COVID-19 antibodies last.
- How will COVID-19 change your office?
- Laid off and lost your health insurance? You have options.
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- Find all our coronavirus coverage here.