CORONAVIRUS

60 Funny Tweets About Pandemic Eating Habits

"I’m eating less so the alcohol hits me more it’s called rationing maybe you’ve heard of it."

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way we socialize, exercise, work and more. Needless to say, it has also affected the way we eat.

From unconventional meal times to insatiable appetites to bizarre food combinations, people are certainly going outside the box — and they’re tweeting about it, too.

To look back at how our diets have changed in 2020, we’ve rounded up 60 funny tweets about pandemic eating habits.

Food & DrinkCoronavirusfunny tweetsCOVID-19