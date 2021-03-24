42 Hilariously Real Tweets About Pandemic Hair

We’ve all undergone some major changes to our everyday wardrobes and eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have also taken advantage of the opportunity to try something new with their hair ― like cutting it, coloring it or ceasing to do anything with it at all.
Throughout the past year, the funny folks on Twitter have shared hilarious confessions and musings about the state of pandemic hair care. We’ve rounded up a sample below. Enjoy!
We’ve reached the I’m-wearing-pigtails-for-this-Zoom-meeting stage of quarantine.— Gennefer WEAR A MASK Gross (@Gennefer) August 24, 2020
*Jan 1*— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) March 16, 2020
2019 was so brutal...I'm looking forward to getting back to normal in 2020
*March 15*
gotta order clippers so I can cut my own hair before the virtual panel on working remote during a pandemic
the real question is should i loc my hair in quarantine! a loc-down, if u will— Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) April 8, 2020
I'm kinda getting used to this new life style. No bra, no makeup, no shaving, no doing my hair, no pants. We're all gonna come out of quarantine looking like yetis.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) March 22, 2020
QUARANTINE WEEK 1— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 25, 2020
Husband: You showered.
QUARANTINE WEEK 2
Husband: You brushed your hair today.
QUARANTINE WEEK 3
Husband: Are you wearing last week’s outfit?
how im pullin up to my hair salon after i cut my own bangs and dyed my hair during quarantine pic.twitter.com/oyb0QYi6XK— gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) March 29, 2020
Well, the pandemic has led to a new level of marital trust: husband asked if I’d cut his hair. 😬— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) April 19, 2020
Have decided an extremely high pony means it doesn't matter if I have makeup or an Outfit on, and won't be convinced otherwise.— Maddie Boardman (@ml_boardman) April 2, 2020
Reached that stage of quarantine where I’m seriously considering curling my hair with socks— Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) May 1, 2020
I will not dye my hair during this quarantine— Jessie Paege™️ (@jessiepaege) March 20, 2020
I will not dye my hair during this quarantine
I will not dye my hair during this quarantine
I will not dye my hair during this quarantine
I will not dye my hair during this quarantine
I WANT TO DYE MY HAIR DURING THIS QUARANTINE
Pandemic grooming— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 9, 2020
Men: Look at my 17 different mustaches.
Women: Quietly pulls a dead bird out of her hair.
I’ve given up on sleep and replaced it with coffee and apocalypse hair.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) March 20, 2020
Blow dried my hair for the first time in a month today just to feel something— Maddie Boardman (@ml_boardman) April 4, 2020
upside of not getting a haircut in months is my hair is finally almost long enough to hide my face as I jerkily crawl out of a well— maura quint (@behindyourback) August 4, 2020
A fun thing about a virtual costume party during a pandemic is that no one can be sure if you’re wearing a wig or your hair just looks like that now.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) September 12, 2020
QUARANTINE UPDATE: I combed my hair and my toddler asked, "why are you weird today?"— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 18, 2020
People who I have gained more empathy and appreciation for during the pandemic, in addition to essential workers, grocery store/delivery people, and health care employees:— Erin FREEDOM Ryan (@morninggloria) May 1, 2020
Barbers and hair stylists. I just cut a man’s hair and it was the most nerve wracking shit.
the longer I'm stuck inside the more likely I am to do something drastic and irreversible to my hair.— king crissle (@crissles) March 22, 2020
I wanted to blame quarantine for my constant oily hair till I read the shampoo bottle this morning and it said conditioner.— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) May 7, 2020
Reached the ‘i have an actual dog on my head’ stage of lockdown hair— Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) May 20, 2020
During the pandemic my husband has learned how to cut my hair, operate a puppet for my show @OHAYOcomedy, & been the reader for all my self-tapes... man, I am training the world’s best assistant & my husband doesn’t even know it— Atsuko Okatsuka (@AtsukoComedy) September 17, 2020
*Someone asks me a question on a vid-meeting*— maura quint (@behindyourback) April 7, 2020
Me, who's spent the last 17 minutes fully focused on trying to get my hair to stop doing that weird thing it's doing and missed everything that's been said: ..... absolutely
My hair isn’t a tangled knotty rat’s nest. It’s French.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 9, 2021
I swear I’ve cut my husbands hair eleventy million times since quarantine started and mine hasn’t grown one fucking inch. What kind of fucked up physics is this?— Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) September 7, 2020
An ice-cream truck but it's just me driving through the empty streets shouting DO NOT TRY TO CUT YOUR OWN HAIR— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 16, 2020
trying new things with my hair during coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/6PSruMK4tD— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 24, 2020
Removing my scrunchie and proclaiming— Dave Ween (@pittdave13) May 18, 2020
QUARANTINE HAIR DON’T CARE
As I flip my flowing locks
I’m at a point in my quarantine where I can’t remember when I last washed my hair.— Lady WhistleDiep (aka Diep Tran) (@diepthought) March 29, 2020
Ladies with long curly hair don't need to stress about haircuts now. You can be like, I just surfaced from a swamp and I bring secrets from another realm.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 24, 2020
i guess i better learn how to braid my own hair then— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2020
[6 months from now]— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) March 30, 2020
Me: so it used to be longer on top, then tapered in the back and the sides but during quarantine I tried to do it myself and—
Hair stylist: Shhh shhh shhh, honey, I know. I know. You don’t have to explain.
My hair is perfect today and no one will see it but my boyfriend who doesn’t count because he loves me unconditionally or whatever— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 6, 2020
I’m bleaching my own hair today. So when you all talk about learning a new skill, I’m learning proper sectioning technique for at home hair f*ckery— Lady WhistleDiep (aka Diep Tran) (@diepthought) April 4, 2020
“Sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no make up on, that’s when you’re the prettiest...”— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 31, 2020
Well I guess we gonna see now aren’t we? #QuarantineLife
Two separate times today my hair tie has fallen from my hair and landed near me, both times I’ve thought it was a cockroach or spider and have gotten a huge fright. Staying at home is going well, nothing to see here— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 17, 2020
Bro if I go through the entire cycle of growing my hair out, getting tired of it, and cutting it off before quarantine is over so my friends don't get to witness my luscious locks in person I will absolutely lose my mind— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) February 17, 2021
My daughter buzzed her hair right before lockdown and has had to suffer through a variety of absolute WORST-period Bowie looks for four months as it grew out.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 19, 2020
The worst part of Quarantine is all the wasted good hair days.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) April 26, 2020
first lockdown: waking up at 7am playing animal crossing and eating a smoothie bowl in my garden under the sun— ellie (@ellieaddi) November 16, 2020
second lockdown: sleep at 4am. wake up 1pm. 3 hours of sunlight. dont brush hair
Spending quarantine accidentally exploring both my gender expression and identity by compulsively cutting my hair shorter and shorter.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 27, 2020
My quarantine hair has gone from “delightfully unkempt” to “my wife is seriously considering leaving me”— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 14, 2020
what if i bleached my hair? haha jk it's the quarantine talking...unless...— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) May 14, 2020