CORONAVIRUS

30 Hilarious Tweets About Makeup In The Age Of COVID-19

"Today I wore red lipstick just to feel alive. What’s new with you??"

Just as our wardrobes and hair have undergone some changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so has our approach to makeup and beauty.

Some have gone fully makeup-free most of their work-from-home days, but others have taken the opportunity to experiment. Still others simply put on a little mascara and lipstick just to feel something.

Whatever your approach, odds are someone on Twitter has expressed similar sentiments. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about pandemic makeup. Enjoy!

MakeupStyleCoronavirusskin care funny tweets