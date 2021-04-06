30 Hilarious Tweets About Makeup In The Age Of COVID-19

Just as our wardrobes and hair have undergone some changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so has our approach to makeup and beauty.

Some have gone fully makeup-free most of their work-from-home days, but others have taken the opportunity to experiment. Still others simply put on a little mascara and lipstick just to feel something.

Whatever your approach, odds are someone on Twitter has expressed similar sentiments. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about pandemic makeup. Enjoy!

If I’m doing my hair or makeup now, it’s never because I’m trying to look nice for a Zoom later. I’m making sure I haven’t forgotten the few skills I possess — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) April 17, 2020

the pandemic has done wonders for my self esteem bc i used to wear a full face of makeup every day and now if i even put on undereye cream it’s like... who’s that MODEL — yamini (@showmetheyamz) March 14, 2021

can now report it takes exactly 6 days of not wearing any makeup for my eyes to stop just randomly bleeding black mascara from what had apparently been quite deep reserves — maura quint (@behindyourback) March 16, 2020

refuse to remove my headscarf for meetings now. u should even feel blessed i dabbed on concealer and lipgloss — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) November 24, 2020

Today I wore red lipstick just to feel alive. What’s new with you?? — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) March 15, 2020

My plan to get great skin from wearing no makeup during quarantine has really been foiled by all of the existential dread and anxiety — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) April 1, 2020

I did that thing where you insist on wearing makeup during the pandemic, and now the inside of my mask looks like I chloroformed a clown. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 20, 2020

the first thing I do when I wake up is put a little makeup on just in case I meet a cute guy in the living room. — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) March 18, 2020

Currently ordering lipstick to wear for the end of the world. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) September 7, 2020

I know I’m secretly an optimist because I put on mascara every morning even though I cry it off before noon. — Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) October 17, 2020

remember going to sephora



walking around for twenty, thirty minutes



just



touching things



a floral rollerball on your wrist



a touch of blush on your cheek



little slashes of red lipstick samples on the back of your hand



we were roiling with disease but it didn’t matter yet — Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 30, 2020

“did you die?!” - everyone’s lipstick — kim (@KimmyMonte) August 18, 2020

what i thought was a phone-call turned out to be a zoom interview....i had to whip my bonnet off do my hair and do a quick mascara and lipgloss in five minutes...i'm stressed — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 13, 2020

The great thing about the pandemic is you don't have to wear makeup because you don't leave the house, so the constant crying doesn't even mess up your mascara! — Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) December 3, 2020

ever wear too much lip gloss on zoom because you forget what you're supposed to look like when you see professional people & it looks like your lips are made of wax, sound off in the comments — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 14, 2020

post-lockdown i’m gonna try to be hot. tweeting this so people hold me accountable — madeleine holden (@madeleinecholia) May 9, 2020

I saved a ton of money on lipstick by switching to face masks. — Stacey (@skittle624) June 22, 2020

Fun Fact: you can track my mental breakdown by the thickness of my eyeliner. — Kat Buckley (@awkwardlyours) May 30, 2020

Just think of how much makeup we're saving. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 15, 2020

I’ve got a zoom happy hour. I guess I will put on some lip gloss. lol — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 28, 2020

I basically spend any downtime between calls staring at the wall and wishing I hadn't put on mascara — bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) April 10, 2020

I just did my hair and put on a full face of makeup (for a family photo) and I seriously can’t believe I used to do this on a regular basis. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) December 20, 2020

Now that everyone in LA has to wear a mask, mascara sales are gonna skyrocket — Gennefer Gross IS VACCINATED!!! (@Gennefer) April 5, 2020

Nature* is healing. We** are the virus.



*My eyelashes

**daily mascara use — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 27, 2020

on the rare occasions i've put on makeup during the pandemic, i suddenly become 13 again, rubbing my eyes forgetting there's shimmery schmutz on them and getting said shimmery schmutz everywhere — Sammy Nickalls (@sammynickalls) January 22, 2021

Day 5 of quarantine. Finished watching all of YouTube. I can now professionally apply makeup on customers at Sephora. — 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) March 21, 2020

*puts on lipstick to look out the window* — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 23, 2020

put on lipstick today and productivity increased by like 228%. wild. — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 14, 2020

haven’t done my makeup for a while (there was a lockdown) and now I’m scared to because judging by tiktok makeup has *changed* — Avery Edison (@aedison) March 16, 2021