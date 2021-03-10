45 Hilarious Tweets About The Sad State Of Our Pandemic Clothes

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly transformed the way we dress.
With offices closed and social events confined to computer screens, sartorial priorities shifted from style to comfort. Over the past year, the funny folks on Twitter have shared the questionable outfits they wear in the coronavirus era.
Below, we’ve rounded up 45 relatable tweets that sum up the sad state of pandemic style.
The people in my Zoom room deserve better than the same three hoodies I keep wearing over and over, but it’s all I have to give.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) January 30, 2021
I'm doing laundry and just whispered "It's almost our anniversary" to the pair of yoga pants I've been wearing since March.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) January 2, 2021
wearing jeans to wfh just to feel something— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) April 24, 2020
Love how normal it has become to wear outfits out into the world that 5 years ago my friends would have considered a cry for help— Erin FREEDOM Ryan (@morninggloria) August 23, 2020
My daughter just commented on how fancy someone was dressed because their shirt was... tucked into their pants?— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) August 24, 2020
The long-term fashion effect of quarantine style is going to be spectacular.
Choosing an outfit to wear while I sit on the couch is not as easy as you would think.— Stacey (@skittle624) May 13, 2020
i wore a bra for 7 hours today, pls clap— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) September 17, 2020
i've been wearing my leggings inside out all morning and i just can't be bothered to change— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) June 26, 2020
Every day during quarantine i put on the ugliest clothes I can find; I swear to god I’m addicted to looking like ass right now. Truly hideous stuff.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 21, 2020
every time I think I’m gonna put on a cute outfit just to wear inside my house, my inner auntie says “who you trying to impress?!” and I put on my regular sweatpants— Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 28, 2020
Now that the weather is getting warmer it's time to change my work clothes.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 26, 2021
[puts on lighter bathrobe]
Quarantine, but make it fashion. pic.twitter.com/PtfcEuJuIT— David Vienna (@davidvienna) April 8, 2020
If we see each other out and about grabbing essential items, let's all be kind to each other and not acknowledge that we're wearing pajamas.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) March 20, 2020
My new quaroutine is to get dressed for the day and then wear a robe over my clothes.— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) November 11, 2020
Made the biggest mistake of my life today. (Wore a sweatshirt with no shirt underneath on my Zoom therapy call and started sweating a lot and couldn’t take it off and couldn’t turn on a fan for audio reasons)— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 7, 2020
I need Joe Biden’s promise that none of the clothes we bought during the pandemic will go out of style until we can leave the house— danielle radford (@danielleradford) November 29, 2020
The only reason I'm wearing a bra is because I need the hug— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) April 10, 2020
If you don’t go anywhere all day, your day clothes can also be your sleep clothes, is a gross thing I’ve learned about myself during the pandemic.— Allison (@allisonthemeep) August 4, 2020
just know i write 90% of my Professional Sounding emails while wearing fluffy socks and blackhead strips— Marissa Miller (@Marissa__Miller) May 18, 2020
Big things are happening for me. For example today I wore a sweater— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) October 21, 2020
Almost got up and put on my work t-shirt and basketball shorts then I remembered it was a holiday.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 7, 2020
It's Sunday. Everyone remember to change into a new outfit for the week.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) November 15, 2020
Anyone who wears jeans when they work from home will answer for their crimes one day— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) March 26, 2020
every zoom call outfit is business on top, unemployment on bottom— kim (@KimmyMonte) May 15, 2020
when did the official cool brooklyn girl in quarantine outfit become a matching tie dye set— Scaachi (@Scaachi) May 13, 2020
I’ve reached the:— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 23, 2020
Going into my closet and telling my clothes I miss them
stage of quarantine.
I overheard one of my husband's coworkers explain how yoga pants are appropriate work from home attire, but pajama pants are not.— Becky The Most Annoying Mom (@beckyhas4kids) May 16, 2020
This girl is getting petty 3 months into quarantine.
Hahahaha remember wearing jeans hahahaha that was so dumb— Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) May 18, 2020
My pandemic fashion could be described as I didn’t know I was leaving the house.— Text TeamTom to 61474 (@MommaUnfiltered) May 27, 2020
wore my crocs outside for the first time and felt as powerful as god does when he wears his— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 20, 2020
The hardest part of sadness is deciding which outfit you'll feel like wearing for three days.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 15, 2020
Unless it’s black, I really don’t see how to match your mask with your outfit. Feel free to prove me wrong with a reply.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) February 22, 2021
When this is all over I’m gonna start wearing socks with sandals. You just gotta ignore the haters and do what’s right for you.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) March 21, 2020
lol no sorry I’m never wearing anything uncomfortable again https://t.co/mvKGcEx6pt— Erin FREEDOM Ryan (@morninggloria) January 31, 2021
wore a bra today and it actually hurt— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 25, 2020
I'm in MASTER MINDS, premiering on @GameShowNetwork on April 6! This outfit is unrelated to the show, it's my new quarantine look. pic.twitter.com/AiZ4M8r1ff— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 25, 2020
Just put on a pair of sweatpants I forgot I even owned. It’s like hitting the quarantine lottery.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 19, 2020
I don’t understand why someone would be wearing jeans inside their home all day. Why would someone do that.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 25, 2020
Important #COVID19 update: I now have a daytime hoodie and a nighttime hoodie— Angelina Chapin (@angelinachapin) March 16, 2020
I just tried to put on jeans for an outdoor show and my body rejected them.— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) November 12, 2020
Got dressed in real clothes today and felt like a super model walking the runway as I entered the grocery store.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) April 29, 2020
I’m also wearing head to toe sweats which is something I swore I’d never do, and then COVID happened. So there’s been a lot of changes.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 3, 2020
this whole week I’ve been wearing jeans around my house because I want to “save” my leggings ... for later in the quarantine I guess???— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 12, 2020
When you put on jeans for the first time in a few weeks and can't remember how to walk. pic.twitter.com/UtyhV72aWw— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 21, 2020
Well, time to put on my work pajamas.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 20, 2020